Loop Lens: “The Don” throws himself B-Day bash Loop Jamaica

Nightlife impresario Don Creary, the co-director of Ribbiz Ultra Lounge celebrated his birthday in fine style at the eateries new Ardenne Emirates location in Kingston recently.

Mum’s the word on the B-Day in celebration, but among the guests in attendance were some of Creary’s closest friends, family and partners, who know that where Don’s concerned, everyday is a celebration of life.

With a deejay face-off between DJs Narity and Audley for the best of the old and new music, the party was definitely jumping, jumping.

Loop Lens parties with “The Don” this #flingbackfriday.

<img alt=”” class=”hover-shadow cursor” src=”https://loopnewslive.blob.core.windows.net/liveimage/sites/default/files/don_creary_bday_bash_lifestyle_jan_23_5_89c731ec3a69a475d1c05fd360991c9d.jpg” title=”L: Ribbiz Co-Directors (L-R) Brian ‘Ribbi’ Chung, Everton Bryan, Don Creary and Kamal Bankay, pose for a social snap.

