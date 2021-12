The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News

It was surely a night to remember for the inaugural Hip Hops, the foodie soiree on the line-up for the Jamaica Food & Drink Festival (JFDF).

The Heineken-sponsored JFDF event had patrons enjoying tasty bar bites and delicious beer cocktails on Wednesday night.

With chefs Christopher Nakash, Damion Stewart and Shea Stewart at the range, easy music and velvety smooth lager, patrons surely had a memorable experience.

