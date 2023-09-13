Loop Lens: #WCW featuring ‘fits from Campari’s Night Carnival Loop Jamaica

This #WCW, Loop Lens throws it back to the Campari-sponsored Night Carnival Jamaica f?te, held at the National Stadium in Kingston.

And, although the traditional soca season came to an end last April, soca fans showed up in droves to relinquish every bit of tabanca at the Night Carnival Jamaica x Fete Republic affair.

Deejays Cyclone, Kevi Kev, Bloodline Franco, Marc Chin, Brush1 The Road Marshal and Fyahman, and Bajan export Jus Jay King, brought high energy with hits from multiple genres of music that left patrons mesmerised.

Campari Brand Manager Mark Telfer was excited about the partnership, referencing patrons’ satisfaction as the indicator of the event’s success.

“The event had both millennial and Gen Z supporters raving and having a blast as each deejay took to the stage and showcased their craft, bringing their own vibe…” he shared.