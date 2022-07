One thing’s for certain, and two thing’s for sure, Xodus Carnival always delivers head-turning costumes for Carnival Road March.

And, while the feterans balanced along their respective routes on Road March Sunday, there was no shortage of break-ya-neck moments for the grand return of Carnival in Jamaica.

And, by all indications, soca fans who opted for the Smirnoff Experience, enjoyed every moment of it. Loop Lens goes back on de road!

