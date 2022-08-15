Loop Lens: Zimi Seh ‘Beach Babes’ at Puerto Seco! Loop Jamaica

·6 min read
Home
Local News
Loop Lens: Zimi Seh ‘Beach Babes’ at Puerto Seco! Loop Jamaica
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
Breaking News

Jamaican drowns, brother missing after jumping off ‘Jaws’ bridge in US

Loop Lens: Zimi Seh ‘Beach Babes’ at Puerto Seco!

Sandals, Beaches Negril bring ol’ time J’can fashion to the fore

JP Farms begins banana exports to Trinidad

Dad contacts US Embassy for help after son shot by Ja security forces

Retired female cop perishes in Hanover house fire

Despite long wait, TODSS president happy for fuel relief grant

Man shot after reportedly firing at cops ; gun recovered

Jessie J shares some ‘Savage x Fenty’ news in Ja!

JMMB’s net profit hits $2 billion in Q1

Monday Aug 15

26?C
Lifestyle
Loop Lifestyle

58 minutes ago

Amanda McMorris shared her holiday getaway with the Best Weekend Ever crew in St Ann. (Photos: Kevario Bell/CH Photography)

NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!

The Barbie dolls flocked to the Puerto Seco Beach Park in Discovery Bay, St Ann for the highly-anticipated return of Zimi Seh Beach.

The much-anticipated party on the Best Weekend Ever line-up left patrons hankering for more despite the sweltering Sunday heat.

The Heineken-sponsored event provided an ultra-premium beach party experience for foreigners and locals – decked out in head-turning beach wear – who showed up for the weekend party getaway.

Loop Lens waded in the water to snap these highlights. (Photos: Kevario Bell/CH Photography)

Related Articles

Recent Articles

Jamaica News

Jamaican drowns, brother missing after jumping off ‘Jaws’ bridge in US

Lifestyle

Loop Lens: Zimi Seh ‘Beach Babes’ at Puerto Seco!

Caribbean News

Sandals, Beaches Negril bring ol’ time J’can fashion to the fore

More From

Sport

JAAA announces roster for NACAC Open Championships in The Bahamas

Twenty-one members of the Jamaican team that competed at the recently concluded World Athletics Championships in Eugene, Oregon will represent the country again August 19-21 for the NACAC Open Champio

Business

See also

Local entrepreneur shares winning formula for hair growth

Women refer to their hair as their golden crown of glory, spending thousands of dollars on products that promise to deliver length and health.
Sadra Lindsay, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of

Little Writers

10-y-o Khari Gibson wants to put Jamaica on the map re animation

When I grow up, I want to become an animator.
Most of the shows that I was allowed to watch when I was younger were animated. I fell in love with animation then, and even now that I am older, I sti

Sport

West Indies top New Zealand in 3rd T20, avoid series sweep

Brandon King and Shamarh Brooks shared a 102-run opening partnership as the West Indies struck a winning formula at last, beating New Zealand by eight wickets in the third Twenty20 international on Su

Jamaica News

Farmer loses jail term appeal for murder over contract killing

A St Elizabeth man who murdered another man who failed to carry out a contract killing after the payment of $100,000, has lost his bid to have his 20-year prison sentence reduced to 15 years.
The

Business

Jamaican dollar strengthens during trading week

The Jamaican dollar closed the trading week at 152.47 to US$1 after strengthening during the week.
The dollar strengthened in value by 93 cents during the trading week after starting trading on Mo

Jamaica Inquirer Copyright Protected - Created with ❤️ by Rapidsols