Loop Lens: Zimi Seh ‘Beach Babes’ at Puerto Seco! Loop Jamaica

The Barbie dolls flocked to the Puerto Seco Beach Park in Discovery Bay, St Ann for the highly-anticipated return of Zimi Seh Beach.

The much-anticipated party on the Best Weekend Ever line-up left patrons hankering for more despite the sweltering Sunday heat.

The Heineken-sponsored event provided an ultra-premium beach party experience for foreigners and locals – decked out in head-turning beach wear – who showed up for the weekend party getaway.

Loop Lens waded in the water to snap these highlights. (Photos: Kevario Bell/CH Photography)