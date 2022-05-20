Loop Little Writers talk Digicel Foundation with Denis O’Brien | Loop Jamaica

Loop Little Writers Amanda and Jordan switched things up for National Children’s Day on May 20 with a sit-down interview with Chairman and Founder of Digicel Group Denis O’Brien.

The duo, Little Writers from Mona Preparatory School who have been sharing their thoughts on Loop for Child Month, traded in their pens, or maybe keyboards, for a day in the interviewer’s seat, pitching questions to the Digicel Group Chairman.

For Jordan, it was the off-air conversation with O’Brien that helped to break the ice and make him feel more comfortable. And, with a nod from the Digicel Chairman, they both have bright futures if they decide to venture into communications.

However, you don’t take our word for it! You’ve been reading their articles since the start of Child Month, so now you get to watch and check out their interviewing skills in this conversation on Digicel Foundation with O’Brien.