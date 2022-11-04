Loop News to celebrate Good News Day across 7 sites Loop Jamaica

Loop News will be kicking off Good News Day across our seven sites on Thursday, November 10.

Good News Day will be an annual occurrence across our sites — Loop Jamaica, Loop TT, Loop Barbados, Loop St Lucia, Loop Caribbean, Loop Haiti, and Loop Cayman — and will see the newsfeed wholly comprise of positive stories.

The content will include inspiring features, corporate social responsibility projects and acknowledgements of groups and individuals working to make a difference here, in the wider region and around the world.

(Good News Day has been running on LoopTT for the past six years now.)

Loop News General Manager Nicholas Khan said: “While Loop News does carry good news stories throughout the year, we decided that a day should be set aside to tell these positive stories and highlight the people and organisations that are making a difference.

“There are lots of heartwarming stories in the region to tell and in a time when so much of the news is negative, especially after a prolonged period of difficult news throughout the pandemic, we’re really happy to help shine some light and remind our readers of all the good things that are happening all around too. Please join us on Thursday, November 10 as we share them with you, our valued readers.”