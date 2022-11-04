Loop News to celebrate Good News Day across 7 sites Loop Jamaica

·7 min read
Home
Local News
Loop News to celebrate Good News Day across 7 sites Loop Jamaica
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
Breaking News

Loop News to celebrate Good News Day across 7 sites

Whitley-Rae Davis is the JN Foundation Scholar for St Catherine

Gunmen on ‘bike’ attack motorist close to school on South Camp Road

Thursday’s trading on JSE marked by heavy losses

Germany’s Timo Werner out of World Cup with ankle injury

Gov’t looking to introduce nuclear power in Jamaica’s energy mix

Benefits of birth control pills beyond preventing pregnancy

Ticketless fans can enter Qatar after World Cup group stage

New Zealand primed for semis after downing Ireland at T20 World Cup

Dexta Daps, Asa Bantan save night 2 of World Creole Music Festival

Friday Nov 04

27?C
Jamaica News
Loop News

30 minutes ago

NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!

Loop News will be kicking off Good News Day across our seven sites on Thursday, November 10.

Good News Day will be an annual occurrence across our sites — Loop Jamaica, Loop TT, Loop Barbados, Loop St Lucia, Loop Caribbean, Loop Haiti, and Loop Cayman — and will see the newsfeed wholly comprise of positive stories.

The content will include inspiring features, corporate social responsibility projects and acknowledgements of groups and individuals working to make a difference here, in the wider region and around the world.

(Good News Day has been running on LoopTT for the past six years now.)

Loop News General Manager Nicholas Khan said: “While Loop News does carry good news stories throughout the year, we decided that a day should be set aside to tell these positive stories and highlight the people and organisations that are making a difference.

“There are lots of heartwarming stories in the region to tell and in a time when so much of the news is negative, especially after a prolonged period of difficult news throughout the pandemic, we’re really happy to help shine some light and remind our readers of all the good things that are happening all around too. Please join us on Thursday, November 10 as we share them with you, our valued readers.”

Related Articles

Recent Articles

Jamaica News

Loop News to celebrate Good News Day across 7 sites

Our Endz

Whitley-Rae Davis is the JN Foundation Scholar for St Catherine

Jamaica News

Gunmen on ‘bike’ attack motorist close to school on South Camp Road

More From

Business

Couple beefs up Portmore’s dining experience with Timber Lounge

When Sean-Paul Morgan and Kadian Thomas established a bar and grill three years ago in Portmore, St Catherine, the selling point they pitched to patrons was: “you don’t have to cross the toll for a go

Entertainment

See also

Entertainer Spice not in a coma, says booking agent

Dancehall star Spice is not in a coma, according to her booking agent Ray Alexander.
“She didn’t suffer a heart attack and she is not in a coma,” Alexander told Loop News on Wednesday evening.
T

Jamaica News

Hunt on for ‘Grimy Boss’, most wanted man said operating in Bull Bay

The police have listed 29-year-old Nesta Morrison, otherwise called ‘Bigga Crime’ or ‘Grimy Boss’, as one of the most wanted men who has been wreaking havoc in the 11 Miles Area of Bull Bay, St Thomas

Jamaica News

Man cleaning KPH sewer finds ‘deceased foetus’

The Ministry of Health & Wellness says it has received a report of the discovery of a deceased foetus in the sewer at the Kingston Public Hospital.
The ministry made the disclosure late T

Festivals

Patrice Roberts displeased about last-minute switch with Burna Boy

She performed at the World Creole Music Festival in Dominica

Jamaica News

JLP MPs show support for independent representative, George Wright

Members of the governing Jamaica Labour Party (JLP) continue to send mixed messages about whether the disgraced Member of Parliament (MP) for Westmoreland Central, George Wright, is gearing for a retu

Jamaica Inquirer Copyright Protected - Created with ❤️ by Rapidsols