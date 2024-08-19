‘Loose’ cartridge reportedly led to much more in bedroom

Twenty-five-year-old Ackeem Haughton of Orange district, St James has been charged with possession of a prohibited weapon, unauthorised possession of ammunition and dealing in prohibited weapon following an incident in his community on Sunday, August 18.

Reports from the Montego Bay police are that about 2pm they were conducting a targeted operation at a premises where Haughton was found.

A search was conducted in his bedroom and in a couch was a single 9mm cartridge.

That prompted further investigation, which reportedly led to a black Glock 17 pistol affixed with a magazine containing seventeen 9mm cartridges and a handkerchief with seven 9mm cartridges being found inside a black Sound Blast speaker.

Haughton was arrested and subsequently charged.

A court date is being arranged for him.