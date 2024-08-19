‘Loose’ cartridge reportedly led to much more in bedroom

·6 min read
Home
Local News
‘Loose’ cartridge reportedly led to much more in bedroom
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
Breaking News

How Come? JPS seeks to explain shocking spike in ‘light’ bills

72-y-o among 5 men booked re US$75-m coke bust in upper St Andrew

Chang assures that prisoners are being monitored amid fears that…

Vardy scores on EPL return as Leicester holds Tottenham to 1-1 draw

One ‘loose’ cartridge reportedly led to much more in bedroom

British tech magnate among 6 missing as yacht sinks off Sicily

Crime down by 15 per cent in Portland, but…

CFF profit down on full tax rate transition

Mother-daughter dreams come true for SVL Golden Ticket winner in Paris

New moon, blue moon on the horizon, what does it mean?

Monday Aug 19

26°C
Jamaica News
Loop News

5 hrs ago

File photo

Twenty-five-year-old Ackeem Haughton of Orange district, St James has been charged with possession of a prohibited weapon, unauthorised possession of ammunition and dealing in prohibited weapon following an incident in his community on Sunday, August 18.

Reports from the Montego Bay police are that about 2pm they were conducting a targeted operation at a premises where Haughton was found.

A search was conducted in his bedroom and in a couch was a single 9mm cartridge.

That prompted further investigation, which reportedly led to a black Glock 17 pistol affixed with a magazine containing seventeen 9mm cartridges and a handkerchief with seven 9mm cartridges being found inside a black Sound Blast speaker.

Haughton was arrested and subsequently charged.

A court date is being arranged for him.

Related Articles

Recent Articles

Jamaica News

How Come? JPS seeks to explain shocking spike in ‘light’ bills

Jamaica News

72-y-o among 5 men booked re US$75-m coke bust in upper St Andrew

Jamaica News

Chang assures that prisoners are being monitored amid fears that…

More From

Jamaica News

Hanover gardener dies from bizarre early-morning crash

A Hanover gardener who was standing behind a Land Rover motor vehicle that he parked along a roadway in the parish early on Saturday morning, died after being hit by a motorcar that ran into the back

Sport

Video: Meet Donald Smith – The Jamaican voice at the Paris Olympics

See also

The recently concluded Paris Olympics saw a familiar voice from Jamaica grace the Stade de France as Donald Smith joined the commentary team, adding a touch of Caribbean flair to the event. Smith, wel

Jamaica News

Janielle Hay rides the wave to Europe with prestigious scholarship

Jamaican Janielle Hay was selected for this year’s European Union’s Erasmus Mundus Scholarship.
The other scholar is Amilcar Figueroa from Belize.
The scholars will pursue joint two-year Master

Jamaica News

Patmore wants to face Dalrymple-Philibert in next general election

Says he wants to give her a ‘beaten’ at the polls

Lifestyle

New moon, blue moon on the horizon, what does it mean?

Tonight, the night sky offers a rare and enchanting spectacle — a Blue Full Moon.
This celestial event, steeped in both science and mysticism, is more than just a beautiful sight; it’s a moment tha

Jamaica News

Government drafts plans for new, modern prison, but…

Holness cites budgetary constraints and ‘political attention’ as seeming reasons for delay

 

Jamaica Inquirer Copyright Protected - Created with ❤️ by Rapidsols