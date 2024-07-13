Looting low during ‘Beryl’, but ‘drinks on the house’ at floating bar

As Hurricane Beryl passed over Jamaica two Wednesdays ago, only minor reports of looting surfaced, even after the weather event had departed, representing an apparent decline in such incidents when compared to past hurricanes that have affected the island.

Looting is described as taking advantage of an opportunity presented by some calamity without regard for the morality of the actions, or the consequences for others.

Such events were noted to have occur during the passage of Hurricane Gilbert on September 12, 1988, the first hurricane that had a direct impact on the island since Hurricane Charlie in 1951.

Gilbert resulted in 45 people being killed, and left billions of dollars in damage.

Incidents of looting were also reported during the passage of hurricanes Ivan in 2004, and Dennis in 2005, among other such weather systems over the years.

Hurricane Beryl roared south of Jamaica on Wednesday, July 3, ravaging sections of mainly St Elizabeth, Clarendon and Manchester.

Three persons died in separate incidents relative to the hurricane’s passage.

Hours before Beryl moved near Jamaica, Prime Minister Andrew Holness, in a national broadcast, assured Jamaicans that the security forces would be fully mobilised to maintain public order and assist with disaster relief as soon as the category four weather system passed the island.

He said the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) and Jamaica Defence Force (JDF) had developed strategic plans to counter any potential threat of looting or any other opportunistic crimes during the period.

A curfew was also imposed on Wednesday, July 3 – the day of the hurricane – from 6am to 6pm. This may have seemingly prevented possible widespread looting from occurring across major towns and other areas.

There was virtually no official report of looting during the passage of the hurricane.

However, videos and photographs emerged of persons looting Poko Loko Floating Bar, a US$1 million investment which was recently opened off Ocho Rios in St Ann. Reports suggested that the looting occurred between 24 and 48 hours after the hurricane damaged the establishment.

But its owner and CEO, Anthony Warren, said the floating bar should be up and running again before the end of this year, “by the latest December”.

Following the passage of Hurricane Beryl, photos and videos in circulation showed sections of the floating bar damaged.

Videos then subsequently emerged of men emerging with ‘top shelf’ liquor and even building materials from the floating bar.

In one of the videos posted on TikTok, men can be seen coming ashore with buckets of liquor.

“All Clarks (shoes) mi get,” one of the men can be heard saying in the expletive-laden video.

Warren told the Gleaner on Wednesday that “over US$550,000 (J$86.3 million) worth of merchandise (was) looted”.

The American was also quoted by the newspaper as stating that he had “never seen so much looting in my life”.

Another minor incidents of looting during Hurricane Beryl was a report from St Mary Western Member of Parliament (MP), Robert Montague, that a female farmer in New Road in Top Pen, St Mary lost her yams to looters in the aftermath of the hurricane.

Montague was speaking in an interview on radio on Tuesday.

But outside of those incidents, there have not been other widespread reports of looting locally during and immediately after Beryl.

Jamaica’s history of looting is, however, a much different picture.

Following Hurricane Gilbert in 1988, the University of the West Indies (UWI) in a report dubbed ‘Hurricane Gilbert 1988’ on its website, said it was reported then that “over $51.2 million worth of goods” were looted after food stores and supermarkets were destroyed.

“Of this amount, police recovered an assortment of goods valued at $2.5 million,” the report said.

Even in singer Lloyd Lovindeer’s hit single ‘Wild Gilbert’, the extent of the looting during and after the hurricane made its way into posterity.

“Di youth dem a loot in the raging storm, wi thank di Lord wi never get hurt

Dem seh thank yuh Lord for Mr Gilbert, cause; yuh si mi fridge! A Gilbert gimmi; Yuh si mi colour TV! A gilbert gimmi; Yuh si mi new stereo! A Gilbert gimmi; Yuh si mi new video! A Gilbert gimmi,” sang Lovindeer.

Hurricane Ivan was the next major weather system that reached the vicinity of Jamaica on the night of September 10, 2004 with category four winds.

According to a report from the UWI, the hurricane passed even close to the island on September 11, with intense winds and rains, causing more than US$350 million in damage, and taking the lives of 14 people.

Persons also stole goods during the weather system, and the police, in one incident, charged seven men after they were caught looting several Kingston-based businesses in separate incidents on Saturday, September 11, 2004.

Police reports at the time were that a team of officers was patrolling downtown Kingston in an unmarked vehicle at about 11 am on Saturday, September 11, and they noticed four men standing on the piazza of a wholesale establishment on East Street. Beside the men, the cops said, was more than $30,000 worth of goods.

The four men were arrested by the lawmen, but not before they saw another man climbing down from the roof of the building.

When questioned, the climber reportedly told the cops that he had gone on the roof to secure it.

In another case, a man was held by cops from the St Andrew North Division who said they caught him with goods he had allegedly taken out of a Texaco gas station at the corner of Half-Way Tree and Oxford roads.

Police said the then accused man was held with 30 cans of air freshener and eight battery terminals, among other items.

The seventh man who was held on the day by the police was charged after he was reportedly caught with a refrigerator valued at $25,000 during the raging storm.

Another man who was seen carrying the appliance with that man, managed to escape the cops.

The other individual was chased and held by the law enforcers.

The outcomes of those cases were not clear.

An article published on July 10, 2005 by the Jamaica Information Service (JIS) quoted then Senior Superintendent Owen Ellington (later Commissioner of Police), who said the passage of Hurricane Dennis on July 7, 2005 was relatively free of looting, with only two reported cases.

“For the entire period of the hurricane, we had just two reports of break-ins into business premises; one in the St Andrew south division and the other in the St Andrew north division.

“And in one instance (the one in St Andrew South), the police actually caught the culprits and took them into custody,” Ellington stated then.

The goods were also recovered in that incident.

Up to the afternoon of July 8, 2005, no other report of looting or vandalism had come in, and the police said checks had been made with divisions right across the island.

The JCF said then that its law enforcers had implemented a comprehensive plan over the period to ensure that businesses remained safe and secure. This included an extra deployment of police personnel on the streets.

Hurricane Dean was next to brush Jamaica as a category four system in August of 2007, causing flooding in the east of the island and mudslides on the northeast coast.

Some two-thirds of the homes in the parishes of Clarendon, St Catherine and Kingston and St Andrew sustained some level of damage.

It was reported that a shootout between police and looters occurred in Clarendon. A media report at the time said no one was hurt, and curfews were in effect to prevent looting in the major metropolitan areas.

Over in St Catherine, four persons, including a then 67-year-old woman and three male accused, were all implicated in the looting of an appliance store in Old Harbour during Hurricane Dean.

In October of 2012, Hurricane Sandy was the first direct hit by the eye of a hurricane on Jamaica since Hurricane Gilbert.

Sandy hit Jamaica as a category one system, with a male resident of Bedward Gardens in eastern St Andrew being killed after a boulder reportedly rolled onto a house.

During Sandy, media reports said men suspected to have been attempting to loot businesses, shot and wounded a senior police officer as he led a group of law enforcers through a section of the Kingston Western Police Division in preparation for the hurricane.

Police had earlier imposed a 48-hour curfews in major towns to keep people off the streets and deter looting.