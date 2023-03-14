Lopez tops boys’ 18-and-under section at national junior golf trials Loop Jamaica

Rocco Lopez topped the boys’ 18-and-under section after three solid days of golf at the national trials for the upcoming Caribbean Junior Amateur Golf Championships, which is scheduled for July 3-8 in the Cayman Islands.

The trials took place at the Caymanas Golf Club in St Catherine.

Lopez carded a two-over-par 74 on the first day, a par 72 on the second day, and a one-over-par 73 on the final day on Sunday for a combined score of three-over-par 219.

He was the only one in the field to post a par score of 72, with Ryan Lue coming closest when he posted 73 in the second round.

Aman Dhiman was the only golfer other than Lopez to post scores in the 70s for all three days. He scored 74 to be the joint leader with Lopez on the first day and went on to score 78 and 79 on the second and third day, respectively, to take the runner-up spot. His three-day total was 13-over-par 229.

Lopez said he was pleased with his performance despite tough conditions. “It was dry, windy, and hot but I managed to make fun of it, and I had a good time.”

Lue, who was two strokes behind Dhiman, placed third after ending the trials on 15-over-par 231, with daily scores of 82, 73, and 76 for his three rounds.

Trey Williams grabbed the fourth spot with scores of 88, 78, and 79 for 29-over-par 245.

Noah Azan and Tenny Davis were joint fifth with identical three-day combined scores of 247 each.

The next two competitors were Jerone Thomas, who posted 255, and Joshua Melville, who had 332 for the three days.

Three players will be selected to represent Jamaica at the Caribbean Junior Amateur Golf Championships.

The trials for the girls’ 18-and-under, girls’ and boys’ 15-and-under, and the 13-and-under age groups will take place later this month.