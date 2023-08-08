L’Or?al grant boosts US dermatologist’s impact in rural Jamaica Loop Jamaica

The tight-knit community of Brandon Hill in Clarendon is set to further benefit from a transformative healthcare journey, thanks to the dedicated efforts of Dr Louise Kaufmann, a distinguished dermatologist based in New York.

Dr Kaufmann’s annual visit, along with her dedicated medical team, delivers a wide spectrum of medical interventions, including surgeries, to this underserved region.

In recognition of her commitment, Dr Kaufmann has been awarded a prestigious EUR20,000 grant by L’Or?al, in collaboration with the International League of Dermatological Societies (ILDS) and the World Congress of Dermatology (WCD).

The grant will fund her groundbreaking project, aimed at extending dermatological care to remote and underserved areas within Jamaica.

This coveted award, bestowed upon dermatologists spearheading high-impact initiatives, focuses on three pivotal categories: fostering skin health education and prevention, enhancing the quality of life and self-esteem for individuals grappling with skin concerns, and facilitating access to comprehensive care and surgical interventions.

Dr Louise Kaufmann at the 2023 staging of the International Awards for Social Responsibility in Dermatology. (Photo contributed)

Dr Kaufmann has been visiting Jamaica once yearly since 2016 as part of an initiative put on by the LJDR Davis Foundation, headed by Dr Novlet Davis, a native of Brandon Hill.

Her projectprovides free dermatological services to people in rural Jamaica who have never had access to a dermatologist.

The team sets up a four-day pop-up clinic in the Evelyn Mitchell Infant School/Centre of Excellence, built by Cari-Med founders Glen and Marva Christian and together sees over 1000 people, Kaufmann told Loop News.

Her dermatologist clinic sees “about 90 patients a day.” “It’s an amazing group of volunteers and we will see anyone on any day,” she said.

The grant will allow the team to expand if offerings as well as implement programmes and partnerships that will ensure the continued care of the patients they see, she said.

“The group was self-funded so I’m hoping the grant from L’Or?al will help with continuity of care for patients of the community…The mission has already begun a programme with Chapelton Hospital,” she said.

“I made a connection there with a physician and spent the day meeting dermatological patients and teaching her (the physician) several procedures because I really feel that we need to empower the physicians to continue the care. We need to help them learn certain skills so that the patients can continue to be seen throughout the year by physicians in Jamaica,” she said.

She intends to host a Zoom or a tele-med platform every month to go through patient issues with the local physicians toward the continued care of the patients.

“There is a lot of brainstorming going on right now…there are some platforms where the [information] can be transmitted to myself and other physicians and we can all have our input on the case…it’s small steps to start a ripple effect, everything takes time but it’s the beginning,” she said.

In addition, the Chapelton Community Hospital has also benefitted from a sonography machine, donated by another member of the team.

“He’s beginning a programme at Chapelton where he’s teaching them sonography. He hopes to set up a simulation lab to teach them intubation and other skills so that the work can be continued when we are not there,” she said.

The LJDR Davis also brings back patients to New York for treatment each year.

Partnerships have also been created with doctors at the University Hospital of the West Indies “where as a foundation, we help to finance what needs to be done because most of the patients I see don’t have the monetary means to get help,” Kaufmann said.

Speaking to cases she treats in Jamaica, Kaufmann said eczema is among the most common with patients lacking the financial wherewithal to continue their care.

“It is important to hydrate the skin. Within three to five minutes of getting out of the shower, you should be putting on a moisturizer to contain the moisture which will [prevent] the eczema from flaring but most of the patients I see don’t have enough money to buy a moisturizer and when you don’t treat it, you can have bacteria growing on the skin which makes the eczema worse,” she said.

She hopes that the grant makes it easier to continue to serve residents s in Jamaica’s rural communities with the aid of the grant.