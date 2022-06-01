Lorne Donaldson appointed new Reggae Girlz coach | Loop Jamaica

Lorne Donaldson was named as the new coach of the Women’s Senior National team on Wednesday, succeeding Vin Blaine, who resigned on May 17.

The Executive of the Jamaica Football Federation (JFF) made the decision official a short while ago.

Blaine resigned following a letter signed by 20 players objecting to him continuing in the position.

The Reggae Girlz had cited a lack of leadership on the part of Blaine.

Donaldson will now have a short time to prepare the team for the Concacaf Women’s Qualifiers, which start in Mexico on July 4.

“We looked at all the dynamics involved, including the short period to prepare, and agreed that Lorne brings specific advantages to the position including familiarity with the regional football culture and knowledge of the players, and is well-placed to navigate the team through what will be a difficult qualifying exercise,” said JFF President Michael Ricketts in a statement.

“The JFF will give all the necessary support to him and the team, and we are confident that they will make Jamaica proud in Mexico,” Ricketts added.

The JFF said Lorne’s backroom staff will be named soon.

This will be Donaldson’s second stint with the national team. He was part of the coaching staff that led Jamaica to its first FIFA World Cup in 2019 when he served as assistant to Hue Menzies.

Donaldson was appointed head coach when Menzies walked away from the job in late 2019 but he resigned from the position in January 2020, citing irreconcilable differences with the JFF.

In his resignation letter, Donaldson said his decision was primarily based on what he called the “questionable integrity and lack of professionalism” in the JFF leadership.

The final round of qualifying will take place from July 4-18 in Monterrey, Mexico.

Jamaica, under Blaine, won all four games en route to the final round.

Jamaica are drawn in a tough Group A with hosts Mexico, FIFA’s number one ranked the United States, and neighbours Haiti.

Jamaica will meet hosts Mexico on July 4, the USA on July 7, and Haiti on July 11 in the preliminary round.

The teams in Group B are Canada, Costa Rica, Panama, and Trinidad and Tobago.

The top two teams from the two groups will qualify directly to the World Cup, while the third-placed teams will qualify for the intercontinental playoffs.

In addition, the group winners will qualify for the 2024 Olympics and the 2024 Concacaf Gold Cup while the second and third-placed teams will advance to the Concacaf Olympic playoff.

The United States are the two-time defending champions, having won the 2014 and 2018 tournaments.