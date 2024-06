An RF 15 multi-calibre firearm and fifteen 5.56 mm cartridges were seized during a joint police/military operation in the Lottery community in Amity Hall, St James on Friday, June 7.

Reports are that about 4:30 pm, the team conducted a snap raid in the area, where a premises was searched.

During the search, the firearm and ammunition were found in a pillowcase.

No one was arrested in connection with the seizure.

Investigations continue into the find.