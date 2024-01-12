Lotto scammer pleads guilty Loop Jamaica

The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
42 minutes ago

Twenty-seven-year-old Jermaine Gabriel, a building contractor of Peckham, Frankfield, Clarendon was arrested and charged by members of the Lottery Scam Task Force on Friday, December 18, 2023, after an operation was carried out at his home.

During an analysis of his cellular phone; several files were found with identity information of persons residing overseas were found in his possession. He was arrested and charged with possession of Identity Information, possession of access device, and obtaining money by false pretence.

On Thursday, January 11 Gabriel pleaded guilty to the charges when he appeared before the May Pen Circuit Court.

He will return for sentencing on Monday, January 29.

