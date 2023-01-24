Love For Asot – Wrath Of The Constituents

Black Immigrant Daily News

by Rawlston Pompey

The nation, blessed with picturesque and breathtaking sceneries; perennial tolerable and tannable sunshine; magnificent white-sand beaches; and pristine warm water, its cosmopolitan population, bordering ‘100, 000 peace and fun-loving people, are as law-abiding as they are cheerful and obliging. With utmost respect for the ‘Rule of Law,’ developments on the political landscape, showed nothing, but ‘Electoral Loyalty’ by the Constituents of ‘St. Peter.’ Such loyalty seemed to have been reserved for the only Candidate truly known to them- ‘Asot Anthony Michael.’

POLITICALLY- BONDED

As it relates to the relationship between ‘Constituents and Constituency Representative,’ ‘Asot A. Michael,’ has been long affiliated with the ‘St. Peter Constituency.’ Prior to his re-election as ‘an Independent Candidate,’ he has not only been ‘socially accepted by the people, but also ‘Politically-Bonded.’ Such ‘Bond of Friendship,’ seemed steep in love and harmony. Besides, it has been a relationship that have been well established on with commonality of understanding of the issues that affect the various communities and the resident constituents, irrespective of persuasion or affiliation.

COLLABORATIVELY AND ASSIDUOUSLY

With such understanding and a desire and resolve in working ‘Collaboratively and Assiduously,’ pouring energies and imaginations in finding ways and resources in an attempt to overcome them. Those favored with his ‘Spirit of Compassion’ and unsparing and unspeakable generosity, seemed not to have set out to cause him unnecessary electoral mental pain. The same may not truthfully be said of those that continue to show ingratitude, despising him, as they endeavor to bring upon himself, family and loyal organizational colleagues and constituents, adversity and misery.

PERSPECTIVE

The self-explanatory contents of this commentary are primarily the results of research conducted on social and mainstream media. Consequent upon seized and accessible information, it allows for an extensive look at; (a) ‘The ministerial woes, and (b) Disciplinary predicament’ of ‘St. Peter Constituency and Parliamentary Representative, Asot Anthony Michael 53.’ In ‘Organizational Clique,’ the strong must feed upon the intellectually weak and exploit the vulnerable and docile. When they would have outlived their usefulness, they shall be edged out. Such has been the culture of most organizations. There shall be no doubt that these contentions have, and continue to resonate with leaders with the understanding of the concept- ‘Pragmatism.’ This has been among other characteristics exhibited by current Prime Minister, Gaston Alfonso Browne 55.’ It specifically looks at some intriguing developments in the recent past. The cleverness of some players, is most admirable. For a light moment, it is interspersed with a bit of humor.

SEEDS OF DISCORD

When the ‘Executive’ of the ‘Antigua and Barbuda Labor Party (ABLP)’ imposed its will upon his ‘St. Peter’ constituents, they had in fact sown ‘Seeds of Discord.’ The organizational executive appeared to have underestimated or misunderstood the resolve of the ‘St. Peter Constituents.’ While the overwhelming majority may not necessarily have vocalized their objection, they will have been silently and quietly considering their individual and collective responses.’ That which they have shown as evidence of defiance of displeasure, may have been their ‘Inky-Index Fingers.’

VENGEANCE WAS OURS

While the Scripture forbids ‘Prayers for Vain Glory’ [KJV: Galatians 5: 26], yet likened to its declaration of the ‘Lord,’ of that which precariously hangs for the ‘Sinful and Iniquitous,’ the electorate of ‘St. Peter,’ constituency, consisting of; (a) ‘Gunthorpe’s and Light Foote: (b) Paynter’s Paradise and Parham; (c) Vernon’s and Pares Village,’ they may still say to the party executive; ‘Vengeance Was Ours’ [KJV: Romans 12: 19].Constituents shall now kneel and pray and say after their Parliamentary Representative; ‘Jesus Christ is King, Hallelujah.’

POINT OF REBELLION

The executive appeared to have incensed them to ‘Point of Rebellion.’ Thus, the constituents were aware of the apparent victimizing attitude of the ‘Executive.’ This was imminent when newcomer ‘Rawdon Turner’ was selected as the constituency candidate to contest the ‘January 2023 General Elections.’ The eligible voters knew that in whatever way, shape or form, and in any place designated for ballot casting, the ‘Index Fingers’ would do all the talking. Such would have been the opportune time to ventilate their feelings and exhibit their grievances. Likened to the executive, their ‘Parliamentary Representative-Asot A. Michael,’ also have shared vested interests in the constituency.

ESTRANGED MEMBER

It appeared that from any direction the ‘Winds of Adversity’ blow, his organizational troubles mount like the mounds of ‘Red Ants’ that instinctively attack humans, though not for spite, but simply to deliver most painful of bites. Since acrimoniously made ‘an Estranged Member’ of his longstanding political organization, research has revealed a startling ‘Letter of Exclusion’ to ‘Executive Meetings.’ The contents partially referrers partially states; ‘Your disruptive and hostile behavior towards the Party and its leadership has created a chasm that prevents you from playing any meaningful role within the ‘Executive’ body of the ABLP.’ Invariably, some people behave like ‘Red Ants’ and bite like hell.

CONSTITUENCY AND CONSTITUENTS

For some five years, though these have bedeviled him, his focus has been on the constituency, while his interest has been in the constituents. The same period has passed since the ‘St. Peter Constituency and Parliamentary Representative’ came to the attention of ‘British authorities.’ This resulted in a non-destined, but unexpected travel interruption through ‘London Heathrow International Airport.’ It has also been the same period, his organization kept making life as miserable as it could. Interestingly, in spite of restored liberty and unrestricted movement, he has been bedeviled by speculations that appear wild and rife with inuendoes.

PROBABILITY v HOSTILITY

It also cited several ‘Lawsuits,’ instituted against the ‘Party Leadership.’ Instructively, the litigious actions were described as ‘hostile’ [ANU Observer: October 25, 2021]. Those familiar with litigious proceedings, should know that Courts’ mostly look at inter alia; (a) ‘Abuse of Process;’ and (b) Give consideration to determine whether or not ‘Pleadings’ have any reasonable prospects of success. This the legal practitioners know in mainly based upon the question of ‘Probability,’ as opposed to ‘Hostility.’ He knows the Courts the reasons and purposes for such institution. The organization shall know, that when actions seem vindictive or acrimoniously-intended or procedurally-suspect, such institution shall be caused to be visited upon them.

JUDICIAL SCRUTINY

That which shall be said, is that research has shown that even without ventilation of that which may have been committed to privacy or secrecy, it has not been subjected to Judicial Scrutiny.’ British authorities were quoted as saying; ‘No conditions were imposed on his; (a) ‘Travels in; or (b) Out of the United Kingdom’ [Observer: October 25, 2017]. He appears mindful of the reckless utterances and doings. These he saw as inimical to his personal and vested political interests. There was absolutely no need to have dialogue with those so referred in this commentary.

TEN VICIOUS MEN

Unlike the experiences of world-renowned social commentator ‘Slinger Francisco, ‘Mighty Sparrow,’ incumbent candidate ‘Asot Anthony Michael 53,’ was not attacked by ‘Ten Vicious Men.’ They were armed with ‘Big stick and boulder. They were not only ‘playing bad,’ but also ‘wanted to dig out me liver.’ They brought him immense ‘Stress.’ This was not about politics. They accused him of ‘Pushing a girl from Grenada.’ He explained that he tried to run ‘when they came up in me skin with ‘Big stick and boulder.’ But ‘In the heat of excitement; With no Police in the area, and ‘No place to shelter,’ a burst of gunfire saw ‘Every man scatter.’

SPACE INTRUSION AND VOTES

The ‘Mighty Sparrow’ was said to be lone man left standing. This suggested that he was as ‘Mighty’ as the gun he evidently possessed for his personal protection [Song: Ten to One Is Murder: YouTube]. Under different set of circumstances, the incumbent ‘St. Peter Member of Parliament, Asot A. Michael,’ encountered two men and one woman at the polls. They were not physically vicious, and appeared not threateningly violent. They were contending candidates. In the persona, they were identified as; (i) ‘Chaneil Imhoff; (ii) Trevaughn Harriet; and (iii) Rawdon Turner.’ Contrastingly, the incumbent encountered a different situation over ‘Intrusion of Space’ with incumbent ‘Prime Minister, Gaston Browne’ [Loop: January 1, 2023]. Instructively, their primary, and respective visits were ‘Votes.’

WISE COUNSEL

It has been the professional training that the ‘Security Detail’ shall take the first ‘Thump’ in protecting the ‘Prime Minister.’ Whether it was an intimidatory tactic, or simply jestingly or testing his resolve, the ‘St. Peter re-elect candidate, appeared not to have apprehended fear of actual physical violence. Seemingly adhering to ‘Wise Counsel’ and Security-restraint allowed for cooler heads to prevail. Had such incident in fact occurred, it may have been reminiscent of an ensuing brawl between two women – ‘Crazy Ellie and Big Foot Maude.’ Relating that incident, ‘Sir Paul ‘King Obstinate’ Richards KCN,’ reveals the encounter, as the two were ‘Cussing on Green Bay Hill.’

VANTAGE POINT

Not intending to be drawn into adult ‘Women Melee’ or to get a ‘Thump,’ yet still curious to hear and witness the commotion, Obsti said that he ‘climbed into a ‘Tamarind Tree.’ Well perched, from such vantage point, he was well-positioned to observe the activity. He heard them ‘Cussing hard. He witnessed ‘Nosey Millie visit the yard ‘Crazy Ellie’s hungry husband arrived. With food not yet cooked and ready, he wielded ‘One Thump’ in ‘Ellie’s mouth.’ Her nose bled.’ Then he wielded another ‘Thump’ that ‘knocked ‘Maude’s false teeth completely out of her mouth.’ Eventually, climbing down from the Tamarind tree, he saw the ending of the fight inside ‘Charles White’s Shop.’ [1958: King Obstinate: Wet Your Hand: YouTube]. This commentary, however, is neither about ‘Crazy Ellie; her hungry husband, Nosey Millie, nor ‘Bigfoot Maude.’

PERSEVERED AND PREVAILED

Amidst his adversities, he has not only ‘Persevered,’ but also ‘Prevailed.’ In the recent electoral contest, exhibiting his formidability, brutally he floored rival candidates. This had been the trend in the several ‘Polling Districts’ until the ‘Last Ballot- ‘accepted; spoilt; or rejected,’ was finally counted. The eligible voters, registering unfathomable displeasure at that that which the populace, rightly or wrongly, has perceived as ‘acrimonious vendetta and vindictiveness’ dished out against the ‘St. Peter Parliamentary Representative.’ The eligible voters within the ‘St. Peter’ constituency, have made the boldest of electoral statements yet, to the political-directorate.

REJECTED CANDIDATE

When the leadership and executive of their own-affiliated political organization- ‘The Antigua and Barbuda Labour Party (ABLP)’ provoked the ire in its support base in the ‘St. Peter Constituency, constituents, relying upon the power of the index fingers of the eligible voters, saw the ‘Wrath of the Constituents’ descended heavily upon both, the ‘Rejected Candidate’ and their organization. Their ‘will’ seemed to have energized the mind and buoyed their ‘Parliamentary Representative, ‘Asot A. Michael.’ There was much at stake, and they have ensured that he was the triumphant candidate. He has stood for, and with them, through good and bad times.

STIGMATIZED GIVE-AWAYS

Except for the ‘Bold and the Brave,’ those eligible to vote, and have voted, communicated to other constituencies that the exercise of their franchise, individually and collectively, have more worth than of the ‘Stigmatized’ electoral party ‘Give-Aways’ of hams and turkeys,’ to ‘Vote for Party.’ While elected candidate ‘Asot A. Michael’ has expended resources in various ways, for various reasons and various places, it appears not to have been only when ‘General Elections’ were imminent. As it relates to the ‘St. Peter Constituency’ constituents’ appreciation will have shown a consistency in results at the polls in previous and in the most recent national elections.

DE FACTO REPRESENTATIVE

The voting population within that constituency, has not only caused ‘Ripples’ on the ‘Lake of Tranquility,’ but also an ‘Electoral Quake’ on the political landscape.’ The voters have not only elected such Candidate, but have in fact ‘re-elected their ‘De facto Constituency Representative.’ The industrially-stable 108 Square mile twin-island nation of ‘Antigua and Barbuda,’ ‘Quaked,’ intensely, thereby sending shock waves across its four cardinal points. This speaks true, when for the very first time in the nation’s political and electoral history, since the advent of ‘Universal Adult Suffrage’ [ANU: 1951], voters have elected ‘an Independent Candidate to the Parliament.

POLITICAL IMPREGNABILITY

The two males and one female candidate, that contested the elections to oust him as ‘Parliamentary Representative’ met with, and understood his ‘Political Impregnability.’ The voting population overwhelmingly cast their votes in his favor. When the polls were closed and ballots were tallied, he triumphed over them. The trio; (i)’Rawdon Turner amassed – ‘899: (ii) Trevaughn Harriette- 541; and (iii) Chaneil Imhoff- 29.’ Collectively, they polled ‘1, 469 votes.’ Statistical data from the ‘Antigua and Barbuda Electoral Commission (ABEC),’ confirmed through published results that of the Votes cast, the incumbent ‘Asot A. Michael,’ was favored with ‘2,137’ of the ‘3, 680’ votes cast. The voter turnout was reported to have represented ‘80% of the eligible registered voters of ‘4, 609’ [Observer: January 19, 2023].

WILL AND WISHES

Now, that which appeared to have left many dumbfounded, has been a peculiar development within the ‘St. Peter Electoral Districts.’ That which the voters have made sufficiently clear, was that in future ‘General Elections’ Candidates forced upon them, by whatever processes, legitimate or illegitimate; democratic or undemocratic or ‘Dogs’ dressed up in whatever color ‘T-Shirts,’ their wrath shall descend upon both ‘Candidates and nominating Party’ with telling effect. The Voters flatly rejected party-selected candidates against their ‘Will and Wishes.’ As a consequence, they have re-elected their ‘Party-Ousted Candidate – Asot A. Michael’ as their ‘Representative.’

ORGANIZATIONAL CANNIBALISM

From the perspective of organizational culture, he knew those with propensities for devising and scheming. Equally as much, he knew those capable of being described as treacherous. Moreover, he must know just what was meant by ‘Organizational Cannibalism.’ Likened to the ‘Idi Amin’ man-eating ‘Tribe of Africa,’ where humans form part of the food chain, though not necessarily in a literal sense, in some organizations where members were constantly jostling for position and power, they must not only eat one another. The ambitious, must go after those that wield power, and those harboring threats, must keep them in check. They must develop ‘Ways and Means Committee’ to do so. Surreptitiously, schemes must be devised to ‘Conquer or Sever.’

ASPIRATIONS AND AMBITIONS

Whatever may have been his political ‘Ambitions and Aspirations,’ he seemed oblivious to societal status, color, class or creed. To the organizational membership, he was seen as the ‘Godfather of Generosity.’ It was also revealed that not only individual members had significantly benefited from his ‘Generosity,’ but also the organization as a whole. Elections or not, he has, and continues to reach out to people of dissimilar, but distinct pigmentation. Significant sums of his wealth were said to have been expended to cover costs for inter alia; ‘non-benefit concerts; Contracting regional and local entertainers, to sourcing of ‘Party and Manifestos; Paraphernalia; and Billboards’ for all a sundry.

BORN TO LUXURY

Some people were born to live in luxury, while others were born to live in poverty and misery. This has certainly not been the circumstance for, ‘Asot A. Michael.’ Born to an affluent business- family, he lives in luxury. He may have taken the position to stand aloof of those not his peers. Instead, he appeared to have taken the conscious position in reaching out to people seen as being born into abject poverty. As a politician, he will have seen constituent-householders in situations that had forced many to the ‘Edge of Poverty.’ Conscious of his own circumstances and moved by their haplessness, he took the conscious humanitarian decision’ that with a compassionate heart, he shall be as ‘Caring, sharing, and as loving,’ as the constituents’ circumstances demand.

ASOT CARES

These appeared not to have been necessarily political posturing, but instead attributes that speak to humanitarianism and love of humanity. In spite of his ‘Trials and tribulations,’ the ‘St. Peter Constituency Representative, appeared as formidable and supportable,’ as any candidate on the national political landscape. When he became the ‘St. Peter Member of Parliament,’ he coined, and the people popularized the terminology, ‘Asot Cares for the People.’ By his deeds and innumerable acts of kindness, these two words appeared to have been engraved upon their hearts and minds.

GOODWILL GESTURE

The then incumbent, ‘Asot A Michael,’ showed no wavering in his determination in rendering much needed assistance to his constituents who, facing harsh financial realities, had found themselves in dire straits. Such ‘Goodwill Gesture,’ speaks to ‘Attributes and Attitudes’ that have seen many constituents and other people gravitated to his personality. Consequent upon the ‘January 18- General Elections,’ across the nation of ‘Antigua and Barbuda,’ he has been easily seen as the most popular candidate that has triumphantly emerged in the race to the bi-cameral ‘Chambers of the King’s Parliament.’

MAN TO MAN

The St. Peter Constituents stood with, and rallied behind him, while the eligible registered Voters, voted overwhelmingly against the respective ‘Party-Nominated Candidates of; (i) ‘Rawdon Turner: (ii) …Trevaughn Harriette: and (iii) …Chaneil Imhoff’ [January 18, 2023]. Though there were no unfavorable odds, electorally, the constituents have made him triumphant. They have become much closer, more trusted and immensely supportive. ‘They were aware of not just his political woes, but also his plight in having to fight to retain his membership in the political organization. Today, so-called friends and colleagues have become his ‘worst enemies.’ Asot A. Michael’ now understands the lyrical contents and meaning of the ‘Robert Nesta ‘Bob’ Marley’s song; ‘Man to man’ [YouTube].

TREACHERY AND MANIPULATION

He knew that when the executive instituted organizational disciplinary measures against him, the well-positioned members, as well as those assigned to inquire into his behavioral transgressions, for reasons of ‘Treachery and Manipulation,’ could precipitate his expulsion from the organization. Though not necessarily placing reliance upon the favors of sycophants, he still held confidence the ‘Disciplinary Committee Member.’ He knew that while comrade ‘Hilroy Humphrey’ was party to the proceedings, he shall properly guide members to reaching informed decisions, void of influence and bias. Even so, he took comfort only in the knowledge and belief that his constituents would remain unwaveringly loyal.

STATEGIC SHREWDNESS

Though he had to contend with those that tried to deny him a fourth electoral term, independent incumbent ‘Asot A. Michael’ harbored no fear of the ‘Agony of Defeat.’ His ‘Strategic Shrewdness,’ never allowed for electoral defeat. The two male contenders and one woman’ posed no threat, neither to his candidacy, nor his support-base. Politically, he was invincible. That which confronted him, were those issues that may have been self-created, or those otherwise created for him. For instance, when he fell out of harmony with the executive of his politically-affiliated organization- ‘Antigua and Barbuda Labour Party (ABLP),’ he knew that his ‘Political Troubles’ may have mushroomed into struggles and lengthy legal battles.

DEFEATS AND TRIUMPHS

In his ministerial capacity, whatever may have been his transgressions, he has been the only one of his kind. When he was relieved of his ministerial responsibilities, the media also quoted him as saying; ‘I do not consider that any justifiable question has arisen that I have failed to comply with the highest standards required of public office’ [SKN News: October 26, 2017]. If nothing else, he may have dined with people in high places, but never seemed to have lost his common touch. That said, the commentary particularly looks at his; (a) ‘Trials and tribulations; (b) Troubles and struggles; (c) Political woes and agony; and ‘Defeats and Triumphs.’ Equally as much as he knew the ‘Good and bad,’ he also knew the schemers and the treacherous.

VOTING FOR PARTY

Consequently, they were determined to dispelled the harbored notion that ‘Voting for Party,’ through a ‘dressed-up dog or donkey,’ was never, and could never be an option. Moreover, any hand-picked candidate shall not only expose himself, but also sure to experience the ‘Agony of Defeat.’ Though ‘candidature of their long-recognized constituency representative status had merely shifted to that of ‘an Independent Candidate,’ in their eyes, he was the ‘De Facto Representative.’ The eligible voters of that constituency had determined to make it sufficiently clear, that the talk of ‘dressing up a dog or donkey’ in a ‘Red Shirt,’ and that they would vote for a ‘Party,’ was everything, but an ill-conceived myth.

GENES AND BLOOD

He not only had adequate resources for litigious expenses, but also the will and a steely resolve to fight. He relied upon their moral and political support. These were all that mattered. His courage appeared to have been derived more from the constituents and of his own ‘Will,’ together with the ‘Spirit’ of his ancestors. These, without a shadow of doubt, appeared more energizing to his mind and spirit, than of a wish that he had the ‘Genes and Blood’ of freedom fighter and ‘National Hero Prince Klaus.’ Research has revealed that until his organizational and ministerial troubles, he has provided for the well-being of the general membership of the political organization.

FALLEN FROM GRACE

When he ‘Fell’ from the ‘Grace’ of his ‘Political leader and incumbent Prime Minister, Gaston Alfonso Browne,’ he also knew that there would be inter alia; (a) ‘Public spats; and (b) Allegations and counter-allegations. As supportive, and as loyal he has been, he always knew that the odds would have been heavily stacked against him. His ‘Mother, former Ambassador Josette Christine Michael 81,’ wished no such altercations [ABN: October 31, 2022]. Now deceased, she knew before transitioning to another place that, human nature being what it is, these things are as inevitable as they are inescapable. Electorally, he was forced to contend with ‘two men and one woman.’ Whatever their testicular or intestinal fortitude may have been, they held no terror to him.

POLITICAL DYE

Moreover, irrespective of voting tradition, to the constituents, posturing or not, no ‘hand-picked candidate’ shall be accorded recognition as the constituency representative. The ‘De Facto Representative’ may have reflected upon his ‘Elections Billboards,’ with threats of demolition by the relevant, but apparent docile State Agency and agents. Sensing his eventual expulsion and termination of his organizational membership and public-announced replacement,’ he knew that the ‘Political Dye’ had been cast. Aware that his political career could head down a slippery slope to eventual destruction, not only left him dismayed and distraught, but also dejected and distressed.

EXPLOITABLE AND TREACHEROUS

That which appears to have been logged in his brain, seems to have energized his will to fight. Irrespective of name, symbols or colour of skin; ‘brown,’ or yellow; black or white,’ he was prepared to fight. Litigiously, he subjected the decision of the executive to judicial scrutiny. Though not necessarily appropriate, he also chided them within the ‘Sacred Chambers of Parliament.’ He thought members on the executive were not only ‘Exploitable and Treacherous,’ but also vindictively dangerous.’ The eligible voters had told themselves that whomever wishes to join ‘Dogs and Donkeys’ dressed in ‘Monikered Colorful T-shirts,’ if so, allowed at ‘Polling Districts,’ they would not be part of the electoral process.

INTENTS AND PURPOSES

Though he may have considered many options, that which he seemingly knew best, was just what he shall fight for, and when and where he shall fight for it. Still, he may have warned himself over the attitude of some regional ‘Courts.’ He knew of their apparent sorrowful lack of ‘Judicial’ courage and intestinal fortitude. However, to all ‘Intents and Purposes,’ he garnered sufficient faith and confidence in the ‘Judicial System,’ as to have caused the ‘Judiciary’ to visit upon that which himself, and his supportive constituents had perceived as acrimonious punishment.

POLITICAL GHOST

It shall not be considered an exaggeration, should anyone assert that ‘Asot Anthony Michael 43,’ was not one of three ‘Collaborators’ on the organization’s executive [2012]. Though may find his ‘Organizational Indiscretions,’ have been somewhat troubling, he shall accept and take responsibility for the ‘Leadership Demise’ of ‘Sirs Robin Yearwood 62; and Lester Bryant Bird KCN 74.’ As these Members appeared to have been reaching at the end of their ‘Political Tether,’ he and others known, may have been satisfied, that they shall give up the ‘Political Ghost.’ Research has revealed that almost two decades ago, appearing to have been the most domineering among a quartet of parliamentarians, that withdrew support for his continued ‘Parliamentary Leadership.’

DESTINY AND FATE

By three Parliamentary Members; (i) ‘Gaston A. Browne: (ii) Steadroy ‘Cutie’ Benjamin; and (iii) Asot A. Michael,’ the ‘Destiny and Fate’ of those leaders, had been pre-determined. Politically and opportunistically; (a) ‘Their graves had been dug; (b) Leadership Tenure, severed; and ensuring that their ‘Spirit’ remained tombed, that had been tightly and inescapably sealed.’ The first sign of change was the name from ‘Antigua Labour Party (ALP) to the ‘Antigua and Barbuda Labour Party (ABLP).’ This provided for the ‘Sister-Isle Barbuda’ to become organizationally, part of the political landscape.

TRANSITIONAL SCRUTINY

Then ‘Her Majesty, Queen Elizabeth II,’ Loyal Leader of the Opposition, such position came under ‘Transitional Scrutiny.’ Consequent upon representations made to the ‘Governor General, the ‘Scrutineers’ were identified as; (i) Steadroy Olivero ‘Cutie’ Benjamin; (ii) Gaston Alfonso Browne; and (iii) Asot Anthony.’ The time had come to test his ‘Political strength, dominance, resolve and will.’ Given his personality traits, he appeared widely accepted throughout the organization. They knew that ‘Asot A Michael’s affluence not only positioned him to wield strong influence on the membership, but also upon the leadership and political landscape.

GRANDFATHER OF PARLIAMENT

Seen as vulnerable, they wrested the ‘Parliamentary Leadership,’ from ‘Sir Robin Yearwood KCN 62’ [2004- 2006]. Sixteen years later, ‘Sir Robin 78,’ the ‘Grandfather of Parliament’ [1976 – 2023], appears not to have been ‘Smelling the Coffee.’ Consciously, he remains to be seen as being fed from the ‘Saucer.’ Moreover, the only aroma he might be smelling and only ‘Smoke’ he might be seeing, seems to be that being emitted from his Cubana Cigars.’ Then as ‘Parliamentary Leader,’ a plan was hatched against him. Before he could say ‘Comrade,’ his colleague ‘Steadroy ‘Cutie’ Benjamin,’ was pledging ‘Allegiance’ to Her Majesty, Queen Elizabeth II,’ as he assumed the coveted position [2006 – 2014].

CONNIVANCE AND COLLABORATION

The next casualty was the ‘Political Leader, Sir Lester Bryant Bird KCN.’ Reasonable inferences may have been drawn that the trio, holding reasonable expectations,’ felt that the ‘Organization’s Leadership’ shall be held by a sitting ‘Member of Parliament.’ Such had been the thought of ‘Consensus’ [2009]. Strategically, this required some form of ‘Connivance and Collaboration.’ This appeared to have been the best and most effective way of ousting ‘Sir Lester.’ Seemingly using both the power of ‘Influence and Affluence,’ ‘Asot Anthony Michael’ may have been willing to do, not just the unthinkable, but anything, once the ‘End justifies the mean.’

ORGANIZATIONAL CONVENTION

Before ‘Sir Lester could say; ‘Give me an Aspirin,’ an organizational Convention was convened. When the proceedings were over and all formalities completed, the attending ‘pro-Gaston Browne; Steadroy ‘Cutie’ Benjamin and Asot Anthony Michael delegates’ reportedly voted overwhelmingly for the ‘Political Leadership’ to be also wrested from him. It was obvious as to who would emerge as the new ‘Political Leader.’ Except for one of the more novel ‘Ministerial Positions,’ there was no leadership positions for the ‘St. Peter Parliamentary Representative’ appeared not to have been in the reckoning. This was left to the indomitable sitting ‘Member of Parliament, Gaston Browne’ [2012].

YEARWOODISM/BIRDISM

Inferentially, the trio, ‘Exploitatively and Collaboratively’ working surreptitiously, effectively wrested the ‘Organizational Leadership’ from ‘Sir Lester B. Bird.’ While it could be said that the democratic principles were at work,’ it could also be said that it was a cleverly executed act of ‘Treachery.’ Such was suggestive of a clear intention to remove whatever influences or vestiges of ‘Yearwoodism and Birdism’ may have had on the organization and its general membership. Consequently, these were to be etched in the annals history for the benefit of posterity. This not only marked the ‘End of Birdism,’ but also that which had been described the ‘Bird Political Dynasty.’

GHOST OF SIR VERE

The once-dominated political landscape of the ‘Bird’s,’ shall cease to exist. This came when public pronouncements indicated that no member of the once dominant ‘Bird Family,’ would be part of the paradigm-shift in the new organizational leadership. This necessarily meant that neither the ‘Ghosts of Sir Vere Cornwall Bird; his eldest son Vere Bird Jr,’ nor his grandsons and political-aspirants ‘Sean Bird,’ nor ‘Vere Bird III,’ shall be allowed membership in the re-named political organization ‘Antigua and Barbuda Labor Party (ABLP)’ [2006-]. Dismayed, but not dispirited, the latter, forming his own organization, named it; ‘The True Antigua Labour Party (TALP).’ Subsequently, the latter joined forces with the main opposition, The ‘United Progressive Party (UPP).’

THREE PARLIAMENTARIANS

By three Parliamentary Members; (i) ‘Gaston A. Browne: (ii) Steadroy ‘Cutie’ Benjamin; and (iii) Asot A. Michael,’ the ‘Destiny and Fate’ of those leaders, had been pre-determined. Politically and opportunistically; (a) ‘Their graves had been dug; (b) Leadership Tenure, severed; and ensuring that their ‘Spirit’ remained tombed, that had been tightly and inescapably sealed.’ The first sign of change was the name from ‘Antigua Labour Party (ALP) to the ‘Antigua and Barbuda Labour Party (ABLP).’ This provided for the ‘Sister-Isle Barbuda’ to become organizationally, part of the political landscape.

INGRATITUDE

While the trio successfully wrested the two most important leadership positions, ‘Asot A. Michael’ appeared to have derived ingratitude for his instrumentality, the troubles of the ‘St. Peter Parliamentary Representative ‘Asot A. Michael’ continue. Even as some persons continue to harbor certain beliefs, and as much adversaries continue to speak to the ‘IHI Fiasco, he remains undaunted and unperturbed. He continues his dominance on the political landscape. Though not necessarily outdone some colleagues-friends or foes,’ pundits have described his successful showings as; ‘Phenomenal.’ Unfazed over the ‘Political Swipes,’ he contested the ensuing and successive ‘General Elections from;’ (i) ‘…2009; (ii) …2014; (iii) …2018; and (iv) …2023,’ thereby subjected opposing Candidates to the ‘Agony of Defeat.’

TEAMS OF CANDIDATES

One-to-one and three-to- one,’ he trimmed everyone down to numbers not equal to the ‘tall-of-wickets’ taken by former Antigua and Barbuda and West Indies fast bowler, ‘Sir Curtly Ambrose KCN [405]. Though the ‘2009 General Elections’ had produced results, less than desirable. In fact, then a viable ‘Team of Candidates,’ the results were inconsequential, in light of that which was needed to defeat the ‘IHI Hounder,’ and ‘Prime Minister, Dr. Baldwin Spencer-led administration.’ In parliamentary ‘cross-talking,’ he had boldly told ‘Asot A. Michael’ in the Chambers of Parliament’ that his administration would ‘Hound’ him about the ‘Ishikawa Jima Harima Heavy Industries (IHI).’

IGNORANT IN IGNORANCE

Those kept in ignorance, and remains so, as well as those that continue to feign ignorance for obvious exploitable reasons, intend to keep the ‘Ignorant in Ignorance.’ Those seized of information, cannot now attempt to enlighten the populace. They have been mis-fed with rhetoric and inuendoes. It has been to their ‘Official Knowledge,’ that accessibility of funds in ‘Bruce Rapport’s Financial Accounts’ in the referred nations could never link such funds to those reportedly remitted by the nation’s ‘Accountants General.’ Such funds were not only untraceable, but also irrecoverable.

UNDERSTANDING OF FACT

Until now, few have come to the ‘Understanding of Fact.’ Most of the citizens do not know that he had not personally fiddled with ‘Public Treasury Funds,’ as it related to the ‘IHI Fiasco.’ The sophistication employed by then ‘Contracted Debt Rescheduler, Bruce Rapport’ (Deceased), made it virtually impossible to nab within this jurisdiction or on foreign soil and to successfully prosecute any person accused of ‘fingering public funds.’ The local administrative arrangements saw ‘Debt Re-Scheduling Funds’ being legitimately remitted to the ‘Offshore Swiss-American Bank’ by the nation’s ‘Accountants General.’

SHREWD AND CLEVER

The ‘Debt Rescheduler’ appeared to have been sophisticatedly ‘Shrewd and Clever.’ He was extremely careful not to have arranged for ‘Third-Party’ bank transactions to be conducted within ‘American Jurisdictions.’ The local Bank then wire-transferred to the ‘Bruce Rapport Miami Financial Headquarters.’ From previously conducted research, guided by professional criminal investigation training, knowledge and experience, information then gleaned, suggested that the ‘Debt Rescheduler, Bruce Rapport’ had caused banking transactions to be conducted only on; (i) ‘British Dependency Bermuda; and (ii) The British Isle of Man.’

CONCLUSION

Forced to enter the electoral contest as ‘an Independent Candidate, the incumbent ‘Asot Anthony Michael, has firmly etched himself in the nation’s annals of history. The Constituency not only broke away from voting tradition, but also ended the longstanding ‘Party-imposed voting’ for ‘Party-nominated candidates.’ Unlike most ‘Independent Candidates,’ many of whom have often forfeited the ‘Electoral Deposits of EC$500,’ the incumbent Candidate, not only had his returned, but returned to the Parliament as the duly-elected ‘Parliamentary Representative’ for ‘St. Peter.’ The historical departure, not only speaks to their unadulterated ‘Love for Asot,’ but also reflected the ‘Wrath of the Constituents’ on their political organization. In effect they have said to the Executive, ‘He shall not be judged and acrimoniously punished by history and posterity; He shall be judged and gratified for the things he has done in assisting in improving the quality of life of many indigent constituents and other surrounding communities. While the jubilant may dance to the widely performed ‘African’ song; ‘Jerusalema’ [YouTube], the ‘St. Peter’ constituents, now sing his praises. The overwhelming majority of the electors and non- voters, sing; ‘…Asot in the morning, noon and evening; ‘…Asot everyday; …Asot on ‘…Christmas Day; …Boxing Day;’…New Year’s Day; …Elections Day; and St. Peter’ Day; Asot all the way.’ ***

