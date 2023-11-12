‘Low wages won’t make it,’ says Chuck to hoteliers Loop Jamaica

Justice Minister Delroy Chuck is insisting that Jamaica is at a stage now where “low wages”, especially those being purportedly offered in the hotel sector, will no longer attract skilled and qualified workers.

“The message has to go to the hotels that the salary that you’re paying, you’re not going to attract the best, or you’re not going to attract good workers,” declared Chuck as he addressed a commissioning ceremony for new justices of the peace (JPs) in Trelawny on Thursday.

In opining on the calls being made from some private sector leaders for the importation of skilled workers to deal with the local labour shortages in some sectors, including the hospitality industry, Chuck said those players must examine the issue of proper compensation for their employees before they consider importing skilled labour.

Some workers have often pointed to poor salaries as one of the reasons why they opt to migrate in search of better remuneration.

Chuck recounted an interaction he had with some persons who were unemployed.

He said when he enquired from them why this was so, they informed him that they started working at a particular hotel, but after a couple of weeks, “they spent more than half of their money on bus fare than what they take home” to spend on their various needs.

“So, Jamaica is at a stage now, and especially within the hotel sector, that low wages won’t make it,” Chuck suggested.

“If you’re thinking of importing workers, then you would have to put them up, and I’m sure you’d have to pay them three times what you pay the local workers.

“So before you get there, why you nuh start out and pay the local workers twice?” Chuck asked while receiving applauses from the audience.

On Tuesday, Prime Minister Andrew Holness again hinted at the possibility of importing skilled workers to address the labour shortage, noting the growing calls from local businesses for a form or system of controlled labour importation.

But, according to Chuck, employers should look closer to home, as there are “dozens, hundreds, thousands of young people sitting down playing lotto, rubbing their hand middle, and the country has jobs available.”

He elaborated that, “You have a situation now where employers are contemplating and asking the Government to start looking at importing labour.

“But I dare say that before we even get there, we have close to—I don’t know what’s the figure—but it is anywhere up to 300,000, some people say it’s more, persons (who) are available to the workforce,” the justice minister asserted.

He encouraged JPs and other well-thinking citizens to encourage unemployed persons to seek training and become part of the workforce.