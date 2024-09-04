Lt Stitchie unresponsive after severe brain haemorrhage

Lieutenant Stitchie, one of Jamaica’s most prolific gospel dancehall artistes has suffered a severe brain haemorrhage that has left him unresponsive.

His wife, Sophia Laing, has launched a Gofundme page to raise US$100,000 that will enable the family to house the “Wear Yuh Size” artiste in a long-term care facility, where he can receive rehabilitative care.

Launched two days ago, the fund has so far raised US$1,420 of the amount.

“Your donation will make a difference by bringing hope to Lt. Stitchie and his family during this difficult time. Your generosity and prayers mean the world to us. We are very grateful for your support to help cover the costs of his transfer, medical care, and living expenses in the long-term care home,” said Laing.

“Every donation, no matter how small, will make a difference and bring hope to Cleve and his family during this difficult journey,” she added.

Stitchie, also known as The Governor, has been having health issues since at least 2023. He was assisted on to a stage last October and appeared to lose his bearings which raised questions about his wellbeing.

The artiste, norn Cleve Laing, has been a part of dancehall and later the gospel arena for more than 40 years; he recorded his first song in 1983. His big break came in 1987 when he recorded the album “Wear Yuh Size” for King Jammy with the big single with the same name, topping local charts.

Stitchie, also went on to record three albums for Atlantic Records and later recorded for producer Patrick Roberts on the Shocking Vibes label. Stitchie would later give up dancehall for gospel.

Mrs Laing is encouraging those who contribute to the campaign to share the information with others.

“Your generosity and prayers mean the world to us, and we are deeply grateful for your support,” she said.

Loop News made efforts to reach Mrs Laing but was unable to make contact.