Luton captain Lockyer ‘responsive’ after collapsing on field Loop Jamaica

Luton captain Tom Lockyer collapsed on the field for the second time this year, prompting the abandonment of their English Premier League game at Bournemouth on Saturday.

Luton reported around an hour after the incident that Lockyer was “responsive” and was taken to a hospital.

Fans stayed behind at Vitality Stadium after the match was called off and were heard chanting the name of Lockyer, a Wales international defender who dropped to the ground untouched in the 59th minute.

Players from both sides immediately called for help and Luton manager Rob Edwards entered the field, looking distressed.

The 29-year-old Lockyer was carried away on a stretcher. The score was 1-1 at the time and referee Simon Hooper made the decision to abandon the game, with the clock having stopped in the 65th.

“We don’t know the full extent of what happened and what the next steps are at this stage,” Luton said, “but we thank Bournemouth and the medical staff on both sides for their immediate response, which was absolutely amazing.

“We are sorry to all supporters present that players from both sides were in no state of mind to continue with the game after seeing their much-loved teammate and friend taken off like that, and staff could not carry on with managing the game in such circumstances having had to deal with the situation.”

Lockyer also collapsed during the second-tier Championship playoff final at Wembley Stadium in May. He was quickly responsive on that occasion and was taken to the hospital for tests.

There was a very different kind of drama at Etihad Stadium, where Manchester City threw away a two-goal lead and drew with Crystal Palace 2-2 and dropped two more points in their increasingly unconvincing title defense.

The equalizer came in the fifth minute of stoppage time via a penalty from Michael Olise as City drew a third straight home game. The champions have won just one of their last six league games.

Newcastle won at home 3-0 against Fulham, for which Mexico striker Raul Jimenez was sent off for a dangerous challenge in the 22nd minute when the score was 0-0.

Chelsea beat Sheffield United 2-0 while Burnley hosted Everton in the late game.