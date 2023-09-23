Luton earn first Premier League point in 1-1 draw with 10-man Wolves Loop Jamaica

Local News
Luton Town’s Carlton Morris scores during the English Premier League football match against Wolves at Kenilworth Road, in Luton, England, Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023. (Joe Giddens/PA via AP).

LUTON, England (AP) — Luton secured their first point of the season but could only manage a 1-1 draw with 10-man Wolverhampton on Saturday in the Premier League.

Carlton Morris converted a penalty in the 65th minute after Pedro Neto had put the visitors ahead shortly after halftime at Kenilworth Road.

Wolves played a man down from the 39th minute when Jean-Ricner Bellegarde received a red card. The French midfielder was tangled up with Tom Lockyer and kicked out at the Luton center back while they were on the ground.

In the 50th, Neto beat Lockyer in a foot race to a free ball, cut in on his left and shot it past Thomas Kaminski.

Morris equalized from the spot after Joao Gomes’ handball.

Luton had lost their first four games of the season — their first-ever in the Premier League. They last played in England’s top division in 1991-92 — the year before it was rebranded as the Premier League.

