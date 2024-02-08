Lydia Richards goes independent after being ‘thrown out of PNP’ Loop Jamaica

Former People’s National Party (PNP) Councillor for the Bensonton Division in St Ann South Eastern, Lydia Richards, says she opted to enter the race for the division as an independent candidate because she was “thrown out” of the Opposition political party.

Richards, however, said despite serving the PNP in the division for years – a majority of which she has been at odds with Member of Parliament (MP) for St Ann South Eastern, Lisa Hanna – she (Richards) is still not clear why she was booted by the party.

Interestingly, Richards supported Mark Golding for his bid to become PNP President in 2020 over Hanna.

“I don’t know why (I was not selected by the PNP), but I’ve been here for 20 years, 15 of those years on my own, and the party just doesn’t seem to think that I’ve done enough good work, I imagine, and so, they want to find somebody else,” Richards told reporters when asked why she was going independent.

Dressed in white along with a small number of her supporters, Richards was the first candidate to be nominated for the division on Thursday in Claremont, St Ann.

In December of last year, news emerged that the PNP had opted to select Clovis ‘Junior’ Gohagen to contest the Bensonton Division.

Although Richards had intended to retire from as far back as 2020, she said last year she felt disappointed that the party replaced her in the division.

But, she said she was encouraged to run as an independent candidate by persons who told her that she had more to offer to representational politics at the parochial level.

On Thursday, Richards took issue with the PNP selecting Gohagen for the division.

“If you’re finding somebody else, find somebody else who can manage, find somebody else who the people respect, (and) find somebody else who, when dem go to (municipal) council, can represent (the people),” she suggested.

In noting that her vote is in the constituency, Richards said she would support “somebody” else who could represent the people effectively and communicate with them.

Meanwhile, the PNP successfully nominated its four councillor-candidates for the four divisions in St Ann South Eastern. Along with Gohagen for the Bensonton Division, those nominated were Ian ‘Trumpet’ Bell of the Beecher Town Division; Lloyd Garrick, Moneague Division; and Kaydian Harty, Claremont Division.

The Jamaica Labour Party (JLP) nominated Sasha Lee of the Claremont Division; Delroy Kelly, Moneague Division; Maxine Simpson, Bensonton Division; and Natalee Wilmot of the Beecher Town Division.

The PNP’s Bell and the JLP’s Kelly are the incumbents for their respective divisions.