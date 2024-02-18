Lying witness results in hospital porter being freed of gun charges Loop Jamaica

A hospital porter who was accused of being among three men who fired shots at a house in Bull Bay, St Andrew four years ago, was on Thursday freed of gun-related charges after the alleged eyewitness admitted to having lied to the court.

Damion Anderson, a 32-year-old resident of Bull Bay, St Andrew, was freed of illegal possession of firearm and illegal possession of ammunition at his trial in the Gun Court Division of the Home Circuit Court in downtown Kingston.

According to the allegations that were outlined at the trial, Anderson was one of three men who fired shots at a two-storey house in Bull Bay on October 29, 2020. The house was then set ablaze.

During the trial, the witness admitted under cross-examination from attorney Able-Don Foote that he (the witness) had lied for no reason during his testimony.

The male witness said he lied when he said Anderson was one of the men who were involved in the incident because he was unable to identify the shooters.

Previously, the witness testified that he was upstairs when he saw three men firing, and he could identify them because there was nothing blocking his view.

However, under cross-examination, Foote presented a photograph of the crime scene to the witness, resulting in the said witness confessing that a tree was blocking his vision at the time, and he could not positively identify the shooters.

Further, the witness said he was not sure who the men were, who were firing the shots, because they were dressed in black hoodies that partially blocked their faces.

The attorney, in his submissions, said the evidence by the prosecution was unreliable to arrive at a conviction.

The prosecution offered no further evidence after the defence’s submissions.

Consequently, presiding Judge, Justice Vaughn Smith, handed down a formal not guilty verdict, freeing the hospital porter of all the charges against him.