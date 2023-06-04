Lyles, Jackson and Van Niekerk impress at Racers Grand Prix Loop Jamaica

Noah Lyles of the United States, Shericka Jackson of Jamaica, and Wayde Van Niekerk of South Africa delivered exceptional performances at the Racers Grand Prix, a World Athletics Continental Tour silver meeting that made its much-anticipated return on Saturday at Kingston’s National Stadium following a three-year hiatus.

Lyles, a two-time world 200m champion, concluded the event with a remarkable world-leading time of 19.67 (0.3 m/s) in the men’s 200m, breaking the meeting record.

Noah Lyles.

Competing from lane seven, the American sprinter shrugged off a brief challenge from Great Britain’s Zharnel Hughes (20.14, a season’s best) around the bend and secured a comfortable victory in front of an appreciative crowd.

Jamaican Rasheed Dwyer registered a season’s best 20.53 for third place.

“The crowd was electrifying, and I wasn’t sure what kind of reception I would receive based on the social media comments,” said Lyles. “Tonight, the first 20 metres of my race were great. However, there’s room for improvement in other areas, but things are coming together, and I feel great about setting the meeting record. Usain Bolt came over, congratulated me, and encouraged me to become the new face of the sport and carry it forward.”

Shericka Jackson wins the women’s 100m.

Jackson, the world champion in the women’s 200m, transitioned to the 100m event and secured a commanding victory with a season’s best time of 10.78 (1.6 m/s), also breaking the meeting record. Bahamian sprinter Anthonique Strachan continued her upward trajectory, finishing second with a season’s best time of 10.99. Shashalee Forbes of Jamaica finished third with a time of 11.07 seconds.

“I think I had a solid run tonight,” said Jackson. “My start has improved tremendously, and I know my coach is pleased. I’m taking it step by step and looking forward to achieving greater things this season.”

Wayde van Niekerk.

Van Niekerk, the world record-holder and two-time world champion, demonstrated that he is regaining his best form by winning the men’s 400m ‘A’ final with a meeting record time of 44.21. The South African athlete propelled Jamaica’s Zandrion Barnes, the runner-up, to a significant personal best of 44.90. Another Jamaican, Rusheen McDonald, finished third in 45.24.

“I was excited to perform in front of this crowd and used their energy to my advantage,” said Van Niekerk. “Running fast times in two different conditions, one at altitude and the other in wet weather, shows some consistency, and I’m taking it as a positive as I continue to make progress.”

Despite a heavy downpour at the start of the evening, 2017 world U18 champion Antonio Watson sprinted to a lifetime best of 44.75 to win the men’s 400m ‘B’ final.

Tobi Amusan (centre) wins the women’s 100m hurdles.

Nigeria’s Tobi Amusan, the world champion and world record-holder, triumphed in the women’s 100m hurdles with a season’s best time of 12.57 (-0.4 m/s), while Tia Jones from the USA finished second in 12.72. Jamaica’s Megan Tapper, the Olympic bronze medalist, crossed the finish line in third place with a time of 12.80.

“The love and hospitality from the people here are tremendous,” said Amusan. “Tonight wasn’t my best-executed race, but I’m glad I came out of it without any injuries.”

In the men’s 110m hurdles, contested with a windy condition of 2.3 m/s, a fierce battle unfolded among four former world U20 medallists. Tyler Mason (13.14), the 2014 world U20 silver medallist, emerged victorious, closely followed by the fast-finishing 2018 silver medallist Orlando Bennett (13.18), with 2018 gold medallist Damion Thomas (13.29) and 2016 winner Dejour Russell (13.53) securing the third and fourth positions, respectively.

In the men’s 100m event, Christian Coleman emerged as the victor. Regarded as one of the best starters in history and holding the world indoor 60m record, the American sprinter quickly distanced himself from the field, crossing the line in 10.03 seconds.

Kadrian Goldson of Jamaica displayed a strong finish to secure second place, setting a lifetime best time of 10.08 seconds, while Emanuel Archibald from Guyana claimed the third spot with a time of 10.23 seconds.

In the men’s 100m ‘B’ race, Michael Campbell prevailed with a season’s best of 10.08 seconds, leaving his Jamaican compatriot Tyquendo Tracey behind as he clocked a season’s best time of 10.26 seconds. Kuron Griffith of Barbados achieved a lifetime best of 10.30 seconds, securing third place.

Elsewhere, Fedrick Dacres (62.85m) suffered a rare defeat on home soil after placing fourth in the men’s discus won by Samoa’s Alex Rose, who sent his disc out to 65.86m. Jamaican Traves Smikle claimed the runner-up spot with 65.15m.

Shanieka Ricketts competes in the women’s triple jump.

Shanieka Ricketts of Jamaica won the women’s triple jump, bounding out to 14.32m (-1.5 m/s). Dominica’s Thea Lafond (14.15m) and USA’s Imani Oliver (12.97m) finished second and third, respectively.