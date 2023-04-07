Lynk Cup quarterfinal round kicks off with innovative incentives Loop Jamaica

The Lynk Cup has entered the quarterfinal stage, with only eight teams remaining in the competition.

Title sponsor, Lynk, has announced that the final rounds of the competition will see the introduction of new elements aimed at driving competition both on and off the field.

In addition to enabling digital payments at the ticket gateways via its mobile app, Lynk will award players money for each goal scored throughout the quarterfinals, semifinals, and finals.

The announcement was made at a media launch for the quarterfinal stage held on Wednesday at Tacbar, Devon House.

At the end of each match, players who have scored goals will have the money they earned instantly awarded to their Lynk digital wallets.

The Lynk Cup is the first national knockout cup to be played in more than a decade since the Federation Cup was last contested.

The competition began in March with 24 clubs drawn from the Jamaica Premier League and the Tier II competition competing in the first two rounds.

The winner of the competition will receive a cash prize total of $1.65m, paid through Lynk. Runners-up will receive $1.45m and third place $1.05m.