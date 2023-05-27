Lyssons Primary retains title at Primary Champs Loop Jamaica

Lyssons Primary from St Thomas successfully defended their title at the three-day INSPORTS/Devon Biscuits National Primary Schools Athletics Championship, which concluded on Saturday at the National Stadium.

Lyssons received a cash prize of $500,000 for their victory.

With a total of 188 points, Lyssons outperformed their rivals from St. Catherine, including Spanish Town Primary, which finished second with 168 points, Naggo Head Primary (160), and Greater Portmore Primary (105). St. Andrew’s Harbour View Primary secured the fifth position with 88.5 points.

Having previously claimed the Eastern Championship title and a monetary reward of $250,000, Lyssons have now earned a total of $750,000. Spanish Town, the winners of the Central title but second-place finishers in the championship, received $250,000, bringing their total earnings to $500,000.

Naggo Head Primary took home $200,000 for their third-place finish, while the teams ranking fourth through 10th each received $100,000.

Impressive performances by Jevaney Findlay from Spanish Town Primary and Shaquan Reid from Glen Stuart Primary earned them the male champion titles with 18 points each.

In the female category, Danelia Clarke from St. Patrick’s and Shanayah Jacques from Red Hill emerged as the overall champions.

Findlay delivered a stylish victory in the 200m race, clocking in at 24.63 seconds despite facing a headwind of -2.1 metres per second. Christopher Taylor’s record of 24.02 seconds since 2012 remained unbroken. Daniel Buchanan from St. Jude’s Primary secured second place with a time of 26.28 seconds, followed by Andre Genus from Mountainside Primary in third with 26.45 seconds.

In the girls’ 200m, Clarke triumphed in a time of 26.44 seconds, with Rihanna Scott from Rock Hall finishing second in 26.60 seconds. Chelseann Samuels from Half Way Tree Primary claimed third place with a time of 27.01 seconds.

Woodlands Primary celebrated their first gold medal courtesy of Rihanna Gayle’s victory in the Girls’ Class Two 200m . Gayle, who finished sixth in the 100m event on Friday, comfortably secured first place with a time of 27.62 seconds (-3.4 meters per second). Shanice Williams from Greater Portmore finished second in 27.95 seconds, while Lyssons’ Khalia Raymond took third place with a time of 28.10 seconds.

Deandre Parker from Rousseau Primary struck gold in the Boys’ Class Two 200m race, finishing in 26.85 seconds (-2.8 metres per second). His performance denied Red Hill Primary’s Daniel Glave the opportunity for the 200m-400m double. Glave settled for second place with a time of 27.10 seconds, while Mercado Williams from Naggo Head secured third place with 27.13 seconds.

Red Hills Primary secured another win as Shanayah Jacques claimed first place in the Girls’ Class Three 150m race with a time of 21.08 seconds (2.2 metres per second). Sarah McDonald from Naggo Head finished second with a time of 21.39 seconds.

Shaquwan Reid from Glen Stuart Primary emerged as the winner in the Boys’ Class Three 150m race, clocking in at 20.55 seconds (-3.3 metres per second). Davere Walker from Lyssons finished closely behind in second place with a time of 20.64 seconds, while Zidon Morgan from Ascot Primary secured third place with 21.25 seconds.

In the vertical jumps, John Mills Primary School demonstrated their prowess once again, with Sanique Watt emerging victorious in the girls’ section with a meet record effort of 1.49m and Daquan Dawk claiming the boys’ equivalent title with a leap of 1.54m. Jamar Edwards from Lyssons secured second place with a jump of 1.49m.

John Mills dominated the Girls’ 70m hurdles event, securing a one-two finish. Rememha Dixon crossed the finish line first with a time of 11.86 seconds, followed by Kayla Lewis, who finished in 12.04 seconds.

In the Boys’ 70m hurdles, Hanif Jones from Glen Stuart took the top spot with a time of 10.74 seconds (-2.0 metres per second), edging out Nique Barnes from Naggo Head, who finished in 10.77 seconds. Daquan Dawkins from John Mills claimed the third position with a time of 11.45 seconds.

Displaying exceptional speed and endurance, Obrian Clarke from Glen Stuart Primary emerged victorious in the Boys’ 800m, completing the distance in 2:22.76. He held a significant lead over Jaylon Campbell from Polly Ground Primary, who finished second with a time of 2:27.50. Rajuan Morgan from Carisbrook Primary secured third place with a time of 2:28.16.

Lyssons’ Christassia Pearce triumphed in the Girls’ 800m race, clocking in at 2:32.60 in a closely contested battle with Renica Coombs from Spanish Town, who finished just behind with a time of 2:32.76. Christina Clarke from Harbour View claimed the third spot with a time of 2:35.43.

Spanish Town emerged victorious in the girls’ sprint medley, finishing with a time of 2:00.45, coming close to breaking the record of 1:58.56 set by New Providence in 2012. Lyssons put up a strong fight but finished well behind with a time of 2:07.48, gradually losing ground in the last 200 metres. St. Richard’s finished strongly to secure the third position with a time of 2:07.51.

In the Girls’ 4x200m relay, New Providence claimed the gold medal, crossing the finish line in 1:53.20, fending off a challenge from Naggo Head, which finished second with a time of 1:53.45. St Patrick’s secured the third position with a time of 1:53.61.

In the final event, the Boys’ 4x200m relay, the outstanding athlete of the meet, Jevaney Findlay, sealed his third gold medal by running an exceptional second leg, setting the stage for Spanish Town’s easy victory. The team finished with a time of 1:47.31. Naggo Head secured second place with a time of 1:48.08, while St. Jude’s Primary claimed the third position with a time of 1:49.07.