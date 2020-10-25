M15 rifle found hidden in ground during St James operation | Loop News

A high-powered M15 rifle and several rounds of ammunition were seized in Ban Lane, Paradise, Norwood in St. James, No one was arrested in connection with the seizure.
Sat Oct 24 , 2020
