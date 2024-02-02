Machete-wielding man injures woman in Portland Loop Jamaica

Machete-wielding man injures woman in Portland Loop Jamaica
… the two had a ‘romantic involvement’

A taxi operator is booked to appear in the Portland Parish Court next week after reportedly inflicting a wound to a woman with whom he had a “romantic involvement”.

According to the police, the wound was inflicted to the woman’s forehead after the accused, 34-year-old Kimane Hines, approached her wielding a machete.

Hines, who is from Snow Hill in Portland, has been charged with wounding with intent following the incident in his community on January 24.

Reports from the police are that about 5pm, the woman, who had a romantic involvement with Hines, was walking along Snow Hill main road when he approached her wielding a machete and reportedly inflicted a wound to her forehead.

The woman received medical attention at the hospital.

Hines was apprehended after the incident was reported to the police.

He’s to appear in the Portland Parish Court on Tuesday, February 8.

