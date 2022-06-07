‘Made in JamRoc’ bash for Bounty Killer on Sunday | Loop Jamaica

Top-flight dancehall veteran Bounty Killer will be celebrating his big five-o in style, courtesy of digital operator Digicel, who will be hosting a shindig worthy of his status as dancehall royalty.

Bounty Killer, who will be joined onstage with his superstar friends, is expected to party up a storm at the Digicel headquarters in downtown Kingston on his birthday, June 12, and Digicel’s customers also get complimentary front-row seats to the experience.

“Customers can sign on to the MyDigicel app and get their tickets there [up to June 5]. The digital experience brings with it convenience and helps our customers to prepare, way ahead of time, so they can focus on the more important things to get to a concert, so they can focus on their outfits and the guest who they can choose to come along with them, so they can have a great time when they get there,” Elon Parkinson, Digicel’s Public Relations and Communications Manager, said.

The event will signal the beginning of the Digicel Summer Party Series.

Known as the ‘War Lord’, Bounty Killer, whose real name is Rodney Price, is an advocate for and defender of the poorer classes of Jamaica. The theme of the party, ‘Made in Jamroc’, will reflect the deejay’s significance in the dancehall industry, his humanitarianism, and his being a “talented superstar who is made in Jamaica”.

“A man like Bounty Killer who would have been in the business for decades would have accumulated a host of friends, they love him, appreciate him, and they adore his craft. Many of them will be down here on the night to celebrate him, we’re not telling you who yet,” Parkinson said.

Digicel customers are being asked to follow the directional signs and markings at the digital operator’s headquarters on Sunday to get to the venue, and there will be a small army of police and private security personnel on hand to ensure smooth entry and exit for all.

“Bounty Killer, over the years, would have put out a lot of tracks that have been the signature song for summer. So this one’s for him,” Parkinson said.

Bounty Killer roared onto the dancehall scene in the early 1990s with his first album, ‘Roots, Reality and Culture’, released in 1994, and included hits such as ‘Kill for Fun’, his breakout song ‘Coppershot’, ‘Spy Fi Die’, and ‘Gun Thirsty’. He followed up with the ‘Down in the Ghetto’ album, which featured 14 tracks, including ‘How the West was Won’ and ‘Inspired by God’.

The entertainer has built up an impressive catalogue of hits, defining a sparkling career that has spanned almost three decades.