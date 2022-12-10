Madelyn’s Sunshine the one to beat in MBet Summit of Speed Trophy Loop Jamaica

Stakes-leading trainer Jason DaCosta’s United States-bred MADELYN’S SUNSHINE is the horse to beat at Caymanas Park in Saturday’s MBet Summit of Speed Trophy feature at six furlongs after her one-length loss against Mouttet Mile-winner, EXECESSIVE FORCE, on November 12.

Similar to his spectacular come-from-behind win in last Saturday’s $18 million Mouttet Mile, EXCESSIVE FORCE had charged home in the November Port Royal Sprint to collar MADELYN’S SUNSHINE at six furlongs in a fast time of 1:12.1.

MADELYN’S SUNSHINE was aiming at a third consecutive victory when mowed down by EXCESSIVE FORCE. She had returned from a two-month lay-up in September to win at five furlongs straight before impressing in 1:04.3 at five and a half furlongs on October 8.

EXCESSIVE FORCE franked the form with his Mouttet Mile victory last Saturday, storming along the rail in the stretch run to upstage MAHOGANY, RUNAWAY ALGO and ATOMICA, who ran themselves into the ground on the lead.

DUKE, who came from way off the pace to clinch second from JORDON REIGN’S and MAHOGANY in the Mouttet Mile, could be a spoiler should MADELYN’S SUNSHINE and speedy GOD OF LOVE go too hard up front.

However, MADELYN’S SUNSHINE’s pace was too much for DUKE, who tried chasing her in the Port Royal Sprint before EXCESSIVE FORCE pounced. MADELYN’S SUNSHINE is also better off at the scale, coming in at 118lb whereas DUKE has topweight 126lb, putting him at a disadvantage against the speedsters.

Dane Dawkins, who is locked on 88 winners with champion jockey Anthony Thomas, rides MADELYN’S SUNSHINE, the seventh of 10 races scheduled.

First post is 11:20 am.

CAYMANAS PARK TIPS

Race 1 – 1100mLoose Cannon (5)

Race 2 -600m StSeadon (12)

Race 3 – 900m StPapito (9)

—-Race 4 – 1100mPrncsshootingstar (3)

Race 5 – 1000m RdMilitary Shot (3)

Race 6 -1200mChennai Express (11)

Race 7 – 1200mMadelyn’s Sunshine (2)

Race 8 – 1000m RdShow Girl (6)

Race 9 – 1100mGracefully Made (2)

Race 10 – 1000m StNoa Li (10)

BET OF THE DAY

—-Race 4 – 1100mPrncsshootingstar (3)

Race 7 – 1200mMadelyn’s Sunshine (2)

Race 9 – 1100mGracefully Made (2)