Madrid boost defense by signing R?diger from Chelsea | Loop Jamaica

Loop Sports

43 minutes ago

Chelsea’s Antonio Rudiger applauds during the English Premier League football match against Watford at Stamford Bridge stadium in London, Sunday, May 22, 2022.(AP Photo/Alastair Grant).

MADRID (AP) — Real Madrid signed Antonio R?diger on a free transfer Thursday, calling him “one of the best defenders in the world” and strengthening their squad after becoming European champion for a record-extending 14th time.

Madrid brought in R?diger from Chelsea on a four-year contract. The Germany international will be officially introduced on Monday.

Madrid praised R?diger’s “very commanding physical presence” and his experience playing in England, Germany and Italy.

The 29-year-old central defender helped Chelsea in their run to titles in the Champions League, Europa League, Club World Cup, UEFA Super Cup and FA Cup.

He scored five goals in 54 matches with Chelsea last season, both a record for him with the club.

R?diger made his Bundesliga debut with Stuttgart as an 18-year-old before joining Roma in 2015 and eventually Chelsea in 2017.

Real Madrid played the Champions League final against Liverpool with central defenders ?der Milit?o and David Alaba, who was signed a year ago from Bayern Munich.

Madrid were without veteran Sergio Ramos after he joined Paris Saint-Germain, with Nacho Fern?ndez playing in central defense when needed.

World Athletics rejects Jamaica’s U20 girls’ 4x100m record

The world record of 42.58 seconds set by Jamaica’s under-20 girls’ 4x100m relay team at the 49th staging of the Carfita Games in Kingston on April 17 has been rejected by World Athletics because the r

Sport

British star Reece Prescod beats Yohan Blake in Ostrava

Jamaica’s 2011 world champion Yohan Blake and Tokyo Olympic fifth-place finisher Candice McLeod had to settle for second-place finishes at the Ostrava Golden Spike meet in the Czech Republic on Tuesda

Jamaica News

US lists 8 Jamaican parishes Americans should avoid

Urges citizens to reconsider travel to the Caribbean island in level 3 advisory

Entertainment

Skeng’s ‘London’ is on Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce’s playlist

Eight-time Olympic medallist Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce has solved the mystery as to what song she was vibing to in her now-viral tweet posted last Thursday.
The defending World 100 metres champio

Jamaica News

Zoo at centre of lion-biting incident closed

Jamaica Zoo, the attraction at the centre of a recent lion-biting incident that left a zookeeper injured and was captured on video, has been ordered closed.
The National Environment and Plannin

Business

Scotiabank enhances parental leave policy

Scotiabank has announced that it has adopted a new standard for parental leave for employees.
The enhanced offering will include increased fully paid leave for all parents welcoming a new child, i

