Madrid boost defense by signing R?diger from Chelsea | Loop Jamaica

MADRID (AP) — Real Madrid signed Antonio R?diger on a free transfer Thursday, calling him “one of the best defenders in the world” and strengthening their squad after becoming European champion for a record-extending 14th time.

Madrid brought in R?diger from Chelsea on a four-year contract. The Germany international will be officially introduced on Monday.

Madrid praised R?diger’s “very commanding physical presence” and his experience playing in England, Germany and Italy.

The 29-year-old central defender helped Chelsea in their run to titles in the Champions League, Europa League, Club World Cup, UEFA Super Cup and FA Cup.

He scored five goals in 54 matches with Chelsea last season, both a record for him with the club.

R?diger made his Bundesliga debut with Stuttgart as an 18-year-old before joining Roma in 2015 and eventually Chelsea in 2017.

Real Madrid played the Champions League final against Liverpool with central defenders ?der Milit?o and David Alaba, who was signed a year ago from Bayern Munich.

Madrid were without veteran Sergio Ramos after he joined Paris Saint-Germain, with Nacho Fern?ndez playing in central defense when needed.