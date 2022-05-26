Magna Motors hosts Kids At Work Day In celebration of Child’s Month | Loop Jamaica

Magna Motors Dealership Limited, the exclusive distributor of Hyundai vehicles in Jamaica, hosted a Kids At Work Day event last Friday at 7 Oxford Road in New Kingston, Jamaica.

In celebration of Children’s Day, 40 children aged one to 15 years were fed and feted in and around Magna Motors’ new world-class facility as their parents and relatives fulfilled their regular duties.

Highlights of the festive day included numerous competitions, quizzes, giveaways, food, music, games and lots of playing.

Magna Motors Dealership’s Commercial and Customer Relationship Manager, Etmour Williams, played ring-master to many of the day’s proceedings.

“It was important for us to celebrate Children’s Day because we wanted to continue to fulfil our mandate of caring not just for our employees but their families, especially coming out of the strain of the pandemic. So we put together a whole day of activities to show the children that we care for them as extended family to Magna Motors and show our employees that we appreciate their efforts to make Magna Motors the great company that it is,” Williams said.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Magna Motors Dealership in Jamaica, Erick Gutierrez, was in agreement with Williams about the goals of the initiative.

Gutierrez stated that the Dominican Republic-based parent company Magna Motors acknowledges that youth are the future and remains committed to supporting children like those in attendance.

“Our facility today became more colourful than we have ever seen, and that was because of your vibrancy,” Gutierrez told the children. “Your place in the world holds great value because you are the future. So we celebrate you today and everyday”.

Magna Motors will continue to celebrate Child’s Month by hosting a Kids At Work Day for their customers’ children on May 28.

Magna Motors Dealership Limited has been the exclusive distributor of Hyundai vehicles in Jamaica since 2015.