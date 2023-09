The Earthquake Unit at the University of the West Indies (UWI) has reported that a magnitude 4.4 earthquake was felt across some local parishes on Thursday evening.

The unit said the quake was felt at 7:13 pm with its epicentre being approximately five kilometres west of Hope Bay in Portland.

With a focal depth of 15.3 kilometres, the unit said the quake was reportedly felt across a number of parishes, including St Thomas, Portland, Kingston, St Andrew, St Catherine and Clarendon.