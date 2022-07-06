Magnum ‘Spice It Up’ returns for season four with int’l cast | Loop Jamaica

Grammy-nominated recording artiste and talk show host, Grace ‘Spice’ Hamilton invited cast and crew members from Love & Hip Hop Atlanta (LHHATL) to kick start season four of her show, Magnum Spice It Up.

On set were reality stars Karlie Redd, Shekinah, and executive producers Dr Meda Montana and Eve Smith-Bey.

Spice was elated and grateful to have her LHHATL cast mates on set and thanked Magnum for the opportunity to host and share the exclusive episode with her ‘besties’.

“I am so excited to have my girls from the Love & Hip Hop Atlanta crew on my show today. It’s truly a pleasure having them on, and I know this episode will be spicy,” she told Loop News.

“Also, I just wanna say,” she continued, “big up to Magnum Tonic Wine and the Jussbuss Crew again for allowing me to execute my vision and share this exclusive episode with my besties. Me know dem ago love this,” she exclaimed.

The ladies had an interesting girls’ chat during the ‘Relationship Do’s and Don’ts’ segment.

Sharing a preview of the upcoming episode, Spice stated that viewers will hear the men’s side of the story to balance the equation as the show is “not one-sided”.

“The girls’ chat was good but this nuh hot yet. The viewers will have to tune in next [for the next episode] to see what the men have to say. Though I’m a female host, it’s not all about what we women have to say… involving the men will bring a great balance in the discussion,” she shared.

Spice also stated that the show will explore topics like dancehall fetishes, artistes versus media, and a closer look at “Beyond the Artiste”.

Magnum Tonic Wine Regional Marketing Manager Kamal Powell is happy the brand celebrates yet another milestone with the show.

“Magnum Spice It Up was a brilliant idea from inception and I am just happy to see that we’re able to take the show to new heights every year. I’m proud of what we’ve accomplished so far, the team is extremely happy with where we are now. Having the Love & Hip Hop Atlanta crew on [set] was a pleasure and we anticipate that the episode will do well. We’re happy to be celebrating yet another milestone for season four,” Powell shared.

Magnum Spice It Up airs exclusively on MagnumHub.TV and on Magnum Tonic Wine’s YouTube channel on Wednesdays at 6 pm.