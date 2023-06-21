Magnum Top Performa kicks off with 16 outstanding contestants Loop Jamaica

Magnum Top Performa, the highly anticipated dancehall competition, is back after a year-long hiatus, showcasing 16 talented contenders vying for the prestigious title.

The competition, organized by Magnum Tonic Wine, aims to uncover hidden dancehall talents and provide them with a platform to shine.

The Road to Reggae Sumfest, a series of roadshows, will introduce the Top Performa contestants to the public. The first stop on the tour was 88 King’s Street in Linstead on June 16, marking the official start of the season of festivities. With participants hailing from various parishes in Jamaica, including Kingston, St. Thomas, St. Catherine, St. Elizabeth, Hanover, and St. James, the artists are eager to make their debuts.

Among the 16 contestants, three are women: Monifa Goss, Tricia Cunningham (Trisstar), and Kimesha Reid (Pimaz). Despite being outnumbered, they exude confidence and are determined to outshine their male counterparts to claim the coveted 2023 Magnum Top Performa title.

The remaining 13 contestants, including Kevin Whyte (Yeyball Genna), Shaquille Latchman (Leejan), and Raheem Webster (Ryz), are equally fired up and ready for the lyrical warfare that lies ahead.

Kamal Powell, Regional Marketing Manager at Magnum Tonic Wine, expressed the difficulty in selecting the contenders this year due to the overwhelming number of entries. However, he assured that they have chosen the best of the best and are excited to witness their talents being unearthed.

The competition will kick off with a preliminary round, featuring all 16 Performas showcasing their skills through an introduction, first verse, and chorus. The round will be broadcasted on the Magnumhub.tv platform and Magnum’s YouTube channel on June 16 at 8 pm. From this round, only four contestants will advance to the semi-finals, scheduled for July 7.

The winner of the 2023 Magnum Top Performa will not only receive a grand prize of $1.5 million but also earn the opportunity to perform on the renowned Reggae Sumfest stage on the festival’s first night, July 21, 2023. The second-place winner will be awarded $1 million and a song produced by Romeich Entertainment, while third and fourth place will receive cash prizes of $500,000 and $450,000 respectively.

Magnum Tonic Wine is proud to provide this platform for young men and women in the dancehall fraternity, following their successful initiatives like Kings and Queens of Dancehall.

The Magnum Top Performa Roadshow will feature captivating performances by the dancing king, Ding Dong, and will be hosted by Bishop Escobar. Patrons attending the roadshow will have the opportunity to enjoy special giveaways throughout the night while being encouraged to drink responsibly.

The Magnum Top Performa 2023 competition promises an exciting journey of talent, fierce competition, and unforgettable performances, as these artists strive to make their mark in the vibrant world of dancehall music.