Magnum Xplosion Summerstage to celebrate ‘Generations of Dancehall’

The staple beverage of the dancehall makes a triumphant return at Magnum Xplosion Summerstage this August. This year’s event, themed ‘Generations of Dancehall’, is to be held at Queen’s Park Savannah in Trinidad on August 10, 2024.

In just under a month, fans of the Jamaican dancehall culture in the twin-island republic (Trinidad and Tobago) are to witness an extraordinary line-up. Legendary deejay Bounty Killer is set to headline the festival, promising an unforgettable performance.

Alkaline will bring his diverse catalogue to the stage, promising a powerful and dynamic set.

Joining them will be Rygin King, alongside up-and-coming artistes Kraff and Rajah Wild, who are to deliver exceptional entertainment for younger attendees.

“Last year’s cast was a younger generation of dancehall acts, which in turn attracted a younger audience. So this year, we wanted to have a better balance all around, so we came up with the concept of ‘Generations’ with the aim of having different acts to represent and appeal to different generations of dancehall music fans.

“Kraff and Rajah Wild are two of the youngest sensations out now, and they will appeal to the youngest fans, while Rygin King and Alkaline will attract the fans from the mid-2000s come forward, and Bounty Killer is a veteran and a legend with a strong following from the 90s dancehall era.

“So we wanted to have a better balance across the different demographics of the dancehall community for the Magnum Xplosion SummerStage concert,” expressed Lyndon Gomez of Purple Robe Entertainment.

In addition to the stage show, the Magnum team will be conducting a series of activations across the central, southern and eastern parts of the island. The activations are to begin on July 19, and run weekly, with the final activation on Friday, August 9 in Port-of-Spain, and lucky patrons will be given a chance to win tickets to the show.

Marketing Manager for Magnum Tonic Wine, Pavel Smith, expressed the expectation of another successful year of Magnum Xplosion Summerstage, as it has become a staple dancehall appreciation event in Trinidad.

Smith stated that, “Magnum is delighted to continue its contribution to dancehall events in Trinidad, recognising the significance of cultural exchange between our islands. Each year, fans wait with bated breath in anticipation of this event, eager to experience their favourite dancehall artistes live on stage. This year’s line-up promises exceptional performances, and we invite everyone to join us and revel in the festivities.”

Tickets for the show can be purchased online at www.islandetickets.com. General female and male tickets are available for TT$300 and TT$350 respectively, while VIP tickets are available for TT$500 (female) and TT$600 (male). VVIP and Cabanas are also available at a cost of TT$1000 and TT$25,000.

Retail outlets have also been stocked with tickets, and can be purchased physically from: Cache Nationwide, Xtra Foods Nationwide, Ultimate Car Care Centre (St Augustine), Fitt St Bar (Ariapita Ave), Big Life Apparel Stores, Marco Polo Stores, Nu Wave Apparel, 519 Restaurant (C3 Centre), 69 Sports Bar (St Ann’s), and P2 Lust Auto (Lady Young Rd).