Mahaica man dies after being pinned by tractor in rice field

A 46-year-old man is now dead after his tractor toppled over and pinned him down in a rice field at Mahaica Creek, East Coast Demerara.

Dead is Abdool Sheriff Hussain, a labourer of Little Biaboo, Mahaica Creek, ECD.

The incident occurred sometime around 09:30h on Saturday in a rice field at Handsome Tree, Mahaica Creek.

According to Police reports, Hussain left home about two hours prior with a friend to go plough a rice field.

The friend, who owns the rice field, told investigators that while they were ploughing the field, he saw Hussain’s tractor turn over. At the time, the friend was about 20 feet away and immediately drove to his friend’s assistance.

Upon arriving closer to the scene, the friend observed that Hussain was pinned under the tractor. He tried to rescue the 46-year-old labourer but was unable.

As a result, the friend left the rice field and went for help. About five minutes later, he returned to the rice field, and with the help of public-spirited citizens he brought, they turned over the tractor and took an unconscious Hussain to a dam, where they tried to revive him but he remained motionless.

The Police were summoned to the scene, and the body was examined for signs of violence, but none were seen.

Nevertheless, the body was escorted to Mahaicony Public Hospital where Hussain was officially pronounced dead by medical professionals.

The body was then taken to Bailey’s Funeral Parlour, where it awaits a post-mortem examination.

Only back in May, a young farmer – Avinash Persaud – died in a similar manner after his tractor toppled and pinned him while he was working in the backlands at Mahaica, ECD.

