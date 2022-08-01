Mahogany to star in feature race Loop Jamaica

Trainer Ian Parsard should close a feature-race double at Caymanas Park on Monday’s eight-race holiday card with MAHOGANY in the Betting, Gaming and Lotteries Commission (BGLC) Trophy and down-in-class BERNING RED in the Emancipation Day Trophy.

One of the most exciting horses in training, four-year-old MAHOGANY registered his 11th win from 18 starts on July 2, posting 1:30.2 to get within a second of Sky Train’s 1983 track record of 1:29.2 for seven and a half furlongs.

Primarily a middle-distance specialist, MAHOGANY’s pace makes him extremely hard to beat in sprints such as the five and a half furlongs BGLC Trophy, even though he lost at the distance on April 18.

However, since ambushed by speedy foreigner RUNAWAY ALGO, returning off a six-month break, MAHOGANY is unbeaten in two outings, both fast-time victories, the first at six furlongs in May – a nine and a quarter-length win in 1:11.1 – beating GOD OF LOVE, with whom he renews rivalry.

Panamanian Dick Cardenas replaces leading rider Dane Dawkins aboard MAHOGANY. Dawkins is out on a two-day ban, returning Saturday to partner ATOMICA in the Jamaica Derby on Independence Day.

Parsard also has Cardenas aboard BERNING RED, who has been lowered among $750,000 claimers at six and a half furlongs.

BERNING RED beat top three-year-old EMPEROROFTHECATS at seven furlongs on June 19, afterwards returning to run a decent race in the St Leger.

Though sharing joint topweight 126lb with recent upset winner, BATON ROUGE, BERNING RED should wear down his four-year-old rival inside the last half-furlong.

First post is 1pm.

CAYMANAS PARK TIPS – MONDAY, AUGUST 1

Race 1 – 1100m

Last Bid (7)

Race 2 – 1600m

Mine That Cat (5)

Race 3 -1000m St

Emperorofthecats (2)

—-Race 4 – 600m St

Volatility (2)

Race 5 -800m St

Ultimatum (3)

Race 6 – 1000m St

Stanislaus (8)

Race 7 -1100m

Mahogany (1)

Race 8 – 1500m

Berning Red (9)

