Mahogany to star in feature race Loop Jamaica

Trainer Ian Parsard should close a feature-race double at Caymanas Park on Monday’s eight-race holiday card with MAHOGANY in the Betting, Gaming and Lotteries Commission (BGLC) Trophy and down-in-class BERNING RED in the Emancipation Day Trophy.
One of the most exciting horses in training, four-year-old MAHOGANY registered his 11th win from 18 starts on July 2, posting 1:30.2 to get within a second of Sky Train’s 1983 track record of 1:29.2 for seven and a half furlongs.
Primarily a middle-distance specialist, MAHOGANY’s pace makes him extremely hard to beat in sprints such as the five and a half furlongs BGLC Trophy, even though he lost at the distance on April 18.
However, since ambushed by speedy foreigner RUNAWAY ALGO, returning off a six-month break, MAHOGANY is unbeaten in two outings, both fast-time victories, the first at six furlongs in May – a nine and a quarter-length win in 1:11.1 – beating GOD OF LOVE, with whom he renews rivalry.
Panamanian Dick Cardenas replaces leading rider Dane Dawkins aboard MAHOGANY. Dawkins is out on a two-day ban, returning Saturday to partner ATOMICA in the Jamaica Derby on Independence Day.
Parsard also has Cardenas aboard BERNING RED, who has been lowered among $750,000 claimers at six and a half furlongs.
BERNING RED beat top three-year-old EMPEROROFTHECATS at seven furlongs on June 19, afterwards returning to run a decent race in the St Leger.
Though sharing joint topweight 126lb with recent upset winner, BATON ROUGE, BERNING RED should wear down his four-year-old rival inside the last half-furlong.
First post is 1pm.
CAYMANAS PARK TIPS – MONDAY, AUGUST 1
Race 1 – 1100m
Last Bid (7)
Race 2 – 1600m
Mine That Cat (5)
Race 3 -1000m St
Emperorofthecats (2)
—-Race 4 – 600m St
Volatility (2)
Race 5 -800m St
Ultimatum (3)
Race 6 – 1000m St
Stanislaus (8)
Race 7 -1100m
Mahogany (1)
Race 8 – 1500m
Berning Red (9)
