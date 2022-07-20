Mailpac to partner with VirtualMart for grocery delivery | Loop Jamaica

Mailpac Local, the grocery delivery arm of Mailpac Group Limited, has entered into an operational partnership with VirtualMart to execute the sourcing and delivery of groceries and household items from its Mailpac Local website.

The partnership will see the infrastructure and operating protocols of both brands coming together to make the delivery of competitively priced groceries and PriceSmart orders more efficient and seamless.

“We have been observing the growth and operational excellence of VirtualMart for some time. Accordingly, a few months ago, we initiated discussions about the value of bringing both platforms together. The result was the strategic decision to merge our infrastructure with that of VirtualMart to offer customers a more robust and efficient service. We are excited about the future of the combined businesses and trust that the VirtualMart team will serve our customers well,” said Khary Robinson, Executive Chairman of Mailpac.

The new relationship will see the operators of VirtualMart executing end-to-end order fulfilment on behalf of Mailpac Local. Mailpac customers will continue to place orders online and will have access to an even wider variety of products from grocery store suppliers, in addition to the usual PriceSmart offerings.

According to Godfrey Salmon, Founder and CEO of VirtualMart, “We are very excited about the future of this partnership with Mailpac and see significant value in this partnership. Amalgamating the technology, logistics infrastructure and industry know-how of both companies creates the largest and most efficient online shopping platform for groceries and household items in Jamaica.

Robinson said Mailpac Local customers can expect the same high level of service from VirtualMart that they would have previously received from Mailpac. This is a result of the company’s ongoing commitment to providing a seamless personalized shopping experience.

“While there may be some minor changes to things like the delivery schedule, customers can expect continued great pricing and VirtualMart’s commitment to quality service,” said Robinson.