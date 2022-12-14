Main Event set for another cohort through M Academy Loop Jamaica

Main Event Entertainment Group is preparing for another installation of its training institute, M Academy with the hopes of getting the programme up and running within the second half of its financial year.

Launched in 2019, to provide on-the-job training for Main Event staff and to boost the skill set of others working in the industry, M Academy graduated 100 trainees in two batches split between Kingston and Montego Bay by the end of 2019.

“But the unfortunate thing is that once we started to place them, the pandemic came,” Main Event’s CEO Solomon Sharpe told Loop News.

Speaking to the success of the initiative, Sharpe said the training provided key skills to the trainees, with many reporting that they were able to use the skills they learnt to boost their entrepreneurial pursuits to ride out the pandemic.

“I think we created a positive impact. Some of them went and found their survival instincts,” he said.

The success of the programme, which was sponsored by the Jamaica Social Investment Fund (JSIF), has inspired the company to seek funding to stage another round of training.

“We are in the midst of putting another module in place so we need some more of that kind of funding,” Sharpe said of the collaboration with JSIF.

“We want to be well-prepared round about June/July,” Sharpe said adding the company needs “at least $50 million” to execute another round of the programme.

Main Event CEO Solomon Sharpe

Speaking to the growth in the tourism industry, with several thousand hotel rooms expected over the next few years and the current “buoyancy” of the entertainment industry, Sharpe said the hope is to train people from all 14 parishes to be able to support the entertainment and service sectors.

“From a tourism perspective, we are building more hotel rooms, and people don’t just come here to sit on a beach. They need some kind of entertainment,” he said citing the city of Las Vegas, which he described as built around the service industry.

Main Event, therefore, wants to play its part in skills training “to put people in a position where they are employable and can make their mark,” he said.

“We are not just looking to train people for our purposes. Once you train these guys it’s almost automatic job placement because the entire entertainment industry needs more skilled staff,” Sharpe said.

The company is also looking to partner with other entities such as the HEART NSTA Trust to merge its training with what is now offered, Main Event’s strategy development executive, Melissa Tulloch, told Loop News.

Though this arrangement is “still in the works,” Main Event is working assiduously at crafting the training module, she said.

The company is also “in the process of formulating M Academy officially as a training programme,” she said.

Aside from the “relationships that they built and the networks that they were able to form, which were a big plus,” the first two batches were also a part of the staging of two large-scale events, Grand Gala and Reggae Sumfest.

“Both batches got to work on two big productions as a part of the programme, and that’s something that we want to continue doing as well as have them shadow persons who work at Main Event,” Tulloch said.

This exposure to professional production execution makes M Academy win for the industry, she reckoned.

Interestingly, as well “a good number of women” also graduated from the last programme.

By Tameka Gordon