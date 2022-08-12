Main Event stock kicks off Friday’s trading at $8 Loop Jamaica

·1 min read
Home
Local News
Main Event stock kicks off Friday’s trading at $8 Loop Jamaica
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News

Main Event, PBS cumulative preference shares and Salada Foods led gains during Thursday’s trading on the Jamaica Stock Exchange (JSE).

Main Event gained 24 per cent to close at $8.00, PBS preference shares increased 16 per cent to $126.17, and Salada increased 15 per cent to $5.29.

The top declining stocks were Sygnus Credit down 15 per cent to US$0.11 and Berger Paints down 13 per cent to $9.11.

The JSE Index declined by 225.41 points (0.06 per cent) to close at 366,974.17 points and the volume traded amounted to 3,472,392 valued at $25,553,670.34.

Also on the day, the Junior Market Index advanced by 37.78 points (0.94 per cent) to close at 4,064.12 points and the volume traded amounted to 5,618,693 valued at $18,792,608.47. The JSE Combined Index advanced by 129.07 points (0.03 per cent) to close at 379,670.69 points and the volume traded amounted to 9,091,085 valued at $44,346,278.81.

Meanwhile, the JSE Financial Index declined by 0.15 points (0.17 per cent) to close at 87.75 points and the volume traded amounted to 925,659 valued at $8,259,775.68.

The JSE Manufacturing & Distribution Index advanced by 0.26 points (0.25 per cent) to close at 102.38 points and the volume traded amounted to 4,101,093 valued at $28,182,255.67.

See also

Overall market activity resulted from trading in 103 stocks of which 50 advanced, 37 declined and 16 traded firm.

The JA$ Market Volume (excluding blocks) amounted to 9,091,085 units valued at $44.34 million. The US$ Market Volume (excluding blocks) amounted to 703,183 units valued at some US$76,500.

Wigton Windfarm, Edufocal Limited and Fesco were the volume leader.

Jamaica Inquirer Copyright Protected - Created with ❤️ by Rapidsols