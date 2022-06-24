Main suspect in Clarendon mass killing charged | Loop Jamaica

Three days after the gruesome discovery of the bodies of a mother and her four children in Cocoa Piece, Clarendon, the main suspect has been charged by the police with five counts of murder.

Charged is Rushane Barnett, 23, of Wilson Run, Trelawny and Papine in St Andrew.

Reports from the police are that the bodies of Kimesha Wright, 31, a practical nursing student, and her four children: 15-year-old Kimanda Smith, 11-year-old Shara-Lee Smith, five-year-old Rafaella Smith, and 23-month-old Kishawn Henry, all of Cocoa Piece, were discovered inside their home with chop wounds and their throats slashed on June 21.

Barnett fled the area to Wilson Run, where he was apprehended on Tuesday night.

The accused was charged based on a caution statement he gave to the police.

His court date is being finalised.