Main suspect in Clarendon mass killing charged | Loop Jamaica
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News | Loop News
Friday Jun 24

25?C
Jamaica News
Loop News

2 hrs ago

The bodies of Kimesha Wright and her four children are removed from their home in Cocoa Piece, Clarendon on Tuesday.

Three days after the gruesome discovery of the bodies of a mother and her four children in Cocoa Piece, Clarendon, the main suspect has been charged by the police with five counts of murder.

Charged is Rushane Barnett, 23, of Wilson Run, Trelawny and Papine in St Andrew.

Reports from the police are that the bodies of Kimesha Wright, 31, a practical nursing student, and her four children: 15-year-old Kimanda Smith, 11-year-old Shara-Lee Smith, five-year-old Rafaella Smith, and 23-month-old Kishawn Henry, all of Cocoa Piece, were discovered inside their home with chop wounds and their throats slashed on June 21.

Barnett fled the area to Wilson Run, where he was apprehended on Tuesday night.

The accused was charged based on a caution statement he gave to the police.

His court date is being finalised.

