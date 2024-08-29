Major Basil Jarrett returns to JDF

The Jamaica Defence Force (JDF) has announced the commissioning of Major Basil Jarrett to the Jamaica National Reserve (JNR) with effect from August 23, 2024.

Lieutenant Roxene Nickle who is currently serving as a reserve officer, is to transition into the regular force as the JDF seeks to bolster its media and communications portfolio and strengthen its engagement with the public.

Jarrett, who previously led the JDF’s communications efforts between 2009 and 2021, is the current Director of Communications at the Major Organised Crime and Anti-Corruption Agency (MOCA), a role he will continue in while serving at the JNR.

Nickle is a communication consultant with 30 years of experience in the field. She has a range of communications skills and achievements in radio, television and corporate consultancy. Her last appointment in the public sector was as Communication and Marketing Advisor in the Ministry of Legal and Constitutional Affairs.

A statement from the JDF on Wednesday said Vice Admiral Antonette Wemyss-Gorman, the Chief of Defence Staff, has welcomed Jarrett back to the JDF, noting his capacity, and also acknowledged Nickle’s timely transition.

“I have no doubt that their skills and expertise will enhance the JDF’s communication apparatus as we navigate an increasingly complex information environment,” said Wemyss-Gorman.

During his earlier tenure with the JDF, Jarrett was instrumental in modernising the force’s public affairs operations and significantly enhanced the its engagement with the public and the media.

Following his retirement in 2021, he transitioned to the civilian sector as a communications consultant, but remained in law enforcement as the Director of Communications at MOCA, where has been playing a key role in crafting agency’s communications strategy around high-profile financial crimes and corruption cases and helping to bolster the agency’s reputation as a leading force in public integrity.

“The military has always been near and dear to me and I look forward to once again applying my expertise in strategic communications to further strengthen the force’s connection with the public. My mission is to ensure that our messaging reflects the values and professionalism of the men and women who serve Jamaica every day, and to support the chief of defence staff in navigating the evolving challenges of modern communications.”