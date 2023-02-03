Major gun haul in St James Loop Jamaica

Black Immigrant Daily News
Friday Feb 03
59 guns seized
42 minutes ago
Major gun haul
Police seized a total of 59 guns in an operation in St James on Friday, February 3.
Police in a release said five rifles and 54 handguns are among the weapons. Over 100 rounds of ammunition were seized.
“The police can confirm massive weapons find at a container terminal in St James earlier today, February 3, during a joint operation, members of the police high command said in the release.
