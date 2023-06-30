Major operation underway at Yahweh Religious Compound in St James Loop Jamaica

The Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) is reporting that a multi-agency operation is currently in progress at the Bayith Yahweh Religious Compound in St James.

“This operation is part of our continued efforts to ensure the safety and well-being of all individuals associated with the compound, particularly the children, following our action on June 7, 2023,” the Corporate Communication Unit, the police information arm stated in a release.

In the first week of June, a joint police-military team led a raid at the religious compound following a report that minors at the compound were being forced into relationships with adults.

Head of the Area One police, Assistant Commissioner, Clifford Chambers a the time said over 20 children were taken from the property during the predawn operation.

Police in their latest release gave more information.

“Our initial operation, which resulted in several children being placed into the protective custody of the State, was a necessary step to safeguard their welfare. Since that time, the JCF has been working closely with other government agencies and the families involved to ensure a thorough, fair, and considerate handling of this complex matter,” the release continued to state.

“We appreciate the cooperation we have received from the families and the wider community, which has been instrumental in enabling us to carry out our duties effectively. Our priority remains to secure the welfare of all individuals at the compound, uphold the law, and bring abouta peaceful resolution to this situation.

We will continue to provide updates as the situation progresses,” the police high command said.