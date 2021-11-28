Major review of Constitution slated to begin in 2022 – Holness | Loop Jamaica

Jamaica’s independence Constitution of 1962 is to come up for major review and possible overall beginning in 2022, Prime Minister Andrew Holness has announced.

Holness made the announcement on Sunday as he addressed the 78th annual conference of the Jamaica Labour Party (JLP) from the National Sports Centre in St Andrew.

The Constitution was last subjected to major overhaul in 2010 when the section on the Charter of Rights and Freedoms was amended.

The prime minister told the conference that the COVID-19 pandemic had shown up gaps and shortcomings that need to be reconciled.

“I have asked the minister of justice and the attorney general to advise me on the process of reviewing the Constitution. We do intend to start next year, the process for constitutional review and the necessary reforms that may flow from that,” said Holness.

Until the review begins, the prime minister said the Government will bring several bills to Parliament. These include the Jamaica Teaching Council Bill, which he said has been “bouncing around for 10 years”.

The bill, which is to establish establish professional codes and standards for teachers, is to be brought to Parliament by January. This is timely, as the prime minister lamented that “education has suffered in the pandemic and it has also suffered reputational damage and I don’t feel good about that.”

He said the Jamaica Teaching Council Bill should restore not just dignity in education, but also the outcomes of education.

He said the Administration is also to table the full regulations under the Road Traffic Act to bring effect to the parent legislation which was passed into law more than three years ago.

This, according to Holness, will “begin the much desired process of bringing order to our roads”. He emphasised that apart from murders, “the next big complaint is the indiscipline on our roads”.

Holness also said the Government will bring the new MOCA regulations which he noted are part of efforts to strengthen the country’s anti-corruption framework.