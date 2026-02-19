Port Maria Mayor calls on Agriculture Ministry to provide support to farmers impacted by cold front Tesha Miller gang trial resumes today GG Sir Patrick Allen delivering Throne Speech Jamaica Chamber of Commerce describes Government's revenue measures as carefully designed PNP says it stands in solidarity with gov't and people of Cuba as they confront an increasingly difficult humanitarian situation "Western schools damaged by Hurricane Melissa will receive the repairs they need", Education Minister grateful to participants of Sagicor Sigma Corporate Run/Walk
Major road crash leaves 18 dead, 3 injured in northeast Egypt 

19 February 2026
A collision between a truck and a passenger pick-up in Egypt’s northeastern Port Said province has left 18 people dead, mostly fishermen, and three others injured, according to reports.

The crash at approximately 12:30pm local time (10:30 GMT) on Thursday occurred on the 30 June Axis highway, to the south of Port Said, according to Egypt’s state-run Al-Ahram newspaper.

Survivors of the collision are being treated in hospital, and public prosecutors have launched an investigation into the circumstances of the accident, according to Al-Ahram.

Images from the scene of the accident posted online showed the aftermath of the crash, with a pick-up truck crushed between two large cargo trucks and debris scattered across the road, The Associated Press (AP) news agency reports.

AP said the pick-up truck was transporting fishermen to work at fish farms in the coastal Port Said area.

Attending the inaugural meeting of United States President Donald Trump’s Board of Peace in Washington, DC, on Thursday, Egyptian Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly sent his condolences to the victims of the collision and ordered that financial assistance be provided to relatives of the deceased and injured.

Madbouly said in a statement posted on Facebook that he was following up on the incident through reports from the governor of Port Said province.

Deadly road accidents are common on Egypt’s roads and claim thousands of lives each year in crashes often involving microbuses and heavy trucks. Speeding, poor road conditions, and lax enforcement of traffic laws have been cited as contributing factors in collisions.

In June last year, a truck collided with a minibus, killing 19 people, most of them teenage girls, according to local officials.

 

