Major roadworks underway in Eastern Hanover Loop Jamaica

The National Works Agency (NWA) has started work to rehabilitate sections of the Burnt Ground to Ramble, and Mackfield to Ramble roads in eastern Hanover at a cost of $36.5 million.

This was disclosed by Community Relations Officer at the NWA’s western office, Janel Ricketts, who indicated that the projects commenced last month and are expected to be completed by June.

“The project involves extensive drainage improvement with the construction of several drains, including French, curb, and channel drains. The work also includes the reshaping and resurfacing of the roadways using asphaltic concrete overlay,” she said. Ricketts said the current works follow the rehabilitation of another section of the Burnt Ground roadway at a cost of $17.8 million, noting that this formed phase one of programmed activities in the area.

“The projects are being undertaken through the agency’s Routine Road Maintenance Programme, and… will complement earlier works completed in February along another section of the Burnt Ground main road.

“This section of the roadway falls between the Shettlewood to Mackfield corridor, and in November of last year, work was started on that section of the road to include the removal of soft spots, reshaping sections of the roadway as well as the construction of additional drainage features,” she stated.

Ricketts added that the corridor is an important one, which connects the parishes of Hanover and Westmoreland with St James, noting that citizens previously expressed dissatisfaction with the poor conditions along the corridor.

“The government started from November [of last year] to upgrade particular sections of this corridor, and the works that are being undertaken now are an extension of that, in terms of having other areas along that particular stretch of roadway improved,” she further stated.