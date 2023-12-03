Major traffic hazard in waiting on Waterloo Road in St Andrew Loop Jamaica

For roughly a month now, an open manhole along Waterloo Road in St Andrew has been posing serious danger to the motoring public and, by extension, pedestrians.

Located close to the popular Megamart store on the roadway, the hazard is seemingly in waiting for something tragic to happen, but thanks to some interested party or parties, at lease a warning sign of sorts is in place in the former of a piece of log.

Clearly this one is not something that should remain unattended by the authorities for much longer.