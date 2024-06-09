Majority of taxi drivers not in support of call for protest – TODSS Loop Jamaica

Amid calls on social media Sunday for taxi operators to withdraw their services on Monday, head of the Transport Operators Development Sustainable Services (TODSS) Egeton Newman says members of his organisation are not in support of the call by some of their colleagues.

A viral video, purportedly made by a member of a taxi association, called on cabbies across the island to withdraw their services to protest a number of issues, including the suspension of drivers’ license for having a minimum of 10 demerit points.

Newman told Loop News on Sunday evening that, if done, the protest will not have the support of the majority of taxi operators.

“There are a couple of transport groups who are making plans to demonstrate tomorrow. We in TODSS have no interest in such a demonstration, and 80 per cent of the island’s public transport operators have no interest and will not be participating or supporting such action,” he said.

Newman said there is no need for a protest.

The TODSS head said that transport operators are currently in discussion with the Government, the Island Traffic Authority and the Transport Authority with a view to address the matters.

“So we are on the ball, and we are saying to the operators, there’s no need for a demonstration to come tomorrow,” he said.