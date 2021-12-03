‘Make Jamaica a Republic by 2022,’ PJ tells Holness, Golding | Loop Jamaica

Two days after Barbados severed ties with the British Monarchy by declaring itself a republic, former Prime Minister PJ Patterson has written an open letter to the incumbent Prime Minister Andrew Holness and Opposition Leader Mark Golding, beseeching them to ensure that Jamaica is a republic by the time the country observes 60 years of independence in 2022.

Patterson has charged that it would be “repulsive to contemplate a Diamond Jubilee where our Constitution rests on an Order in Council dated the 23rd July 1962, and a Head of State who does not reflect our own image…”

“I write to you jointly as our prime minister and leader of the opposition who have the political authority and the opportunity to capture a truly historic landmark by [the] establishment of Jamaica as a republic within the Commonwealth and simultaneously repatriate our Constitution during the 60th anniversary of our independence in 2022,” Patterson stated.

He highlighted that for some time before Jamaica entered its 40th year of independence, the country had been actively engaged in extensive discussions and consultations on moving towards a republican system.

“Since then the political parties you both lead have repeatedly accepted the institution of our own indigenous president as head of state. This has been reflected in the election manifestoes of both the JLP and PNP since 2002,” Patterson said.

He insisted that the political parties are at one as “successive prime ministers have reiterated that firm intention at their inaugural installations and also reaffirmed their policy positions in numerous Throne Speeches from the dawn of the millennium”.

He stressed that both parties have accepted that the new head of state would be ceremonial in function, save for such powers as are expressly granted by the legislature.

“Based on the work and reports of previous commissions and parliamentary committees, the single outstanding issue is whether the incumbent should be chosen by a two-third membership of both Houses [of the Parliament] sitting separately or jointly”.

Patterson said this issue can be resolved by the party leaders at a Vale Royal Summit. He also outlined the process that must be observed to amend deeply entrenched provisions of the Constitution, including the length of time it would take to introduce and debate the Bill and to put the matter before the people by way of a referendum.

“It would be a spectacular contribution to building our parliamentary democracy; permitting both parties to share a single platform in a campaign to secure national approval and allow one of our own image to become head of state. That would inspire the fullest confidence in ourselves,” said Patterson.

The former prime minister said he well understood the numerous challenges facing the country at this time, including the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, crime, corruption and climate change.

“I sincerely believe that the solution to these and other problems requires unity of purpose and action, transcending partisan borders. I dare to suggest that a powerful signal of combined will when government and opposition are seen to act together, would be transmitted to our entire population,” he wrote.

He added: “It would demonstrate our determination to act in concert by making the long-overdue constitutional change as we promote our common identity and make our National Motto — ‘Out of Many, One People’ — a meaningful reality”.