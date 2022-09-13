Make-up artist Kimberly Patterson will travel for food Loop Jamaica

Between her live request for Doubles straight from Trinidad and Tobago and her obsession with food, it’s clear Jamaican actor and make-up artist Kimberly Patterson is a foodie at heart.

Her hobbies are travelling, but more specifically travelling for eye-catching food – we’re not talking about a trip to BK or KFC, either – Patterson will likely scroll through Instagram, bookmark a few interesting restaurants and visit for the experience – she’s that into it!

She’s travelled to Trinidad and Tobago for Doubles; New York, Florida and LA in the US for “the portions”; and to Cuba for the culture.

During an interview with Loop News recently, Patterson made it clear that whether she’s on set applying make-up or portraying a character, she might also be thinking about her daily bread.

Today, she makes a case for #thetravellingfoodie and #travelinthrees.